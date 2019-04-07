A sublime renovation project by Sandton architects

Top Centre Properties is a privately owned company with a core focus on architecture, property development, and construction. Located in Johannesburg, this firm has been actively involved in a wide variety of projects (of various sizes) related to architectural buildings, renovations, construction, interior design, as well as small high-density / residential jobs.

Therefore, it comes as no surprise that Top Centre Properties has built up a considerable portfolio over the years, not to mention a widespread network of professionals, suppliers and vendors helping them to achieve high-end results that pertain to clients’ unique requirements.

Let’s feast our eyes on one of the company’s most recent achievements entitled the “Dambuza home” in Sandton.