A sublime renovation project by Sandton architects

Top Centre Properties is a privately owned company with a core focus on architecture, property development, and construction. Located in Johannesburg, this firm has been actively involved in a wide variety of projects (of various sizes) related to architectural buildings, renovations, construction, interior design, as well as small high-density / residential jobs.
Therefore, it comes as no surprise that Top Centre Properties has built up a considerable portfolio over the years, not to mention a widespread network of professionals, suppliers and vendors helping them to achieve high-end results that pertain to clients’ unique requirements.
Let’s feast our eyes on one of the company’s most recent achievements entitled the “Dambuza home” in Sandton.
As per the client brief, this project involved some renovation work to an existing house, with the client requesting an increase in floor space. The dream for the residents? A space that could reflect the exterior landscape while also inviting the lush garden indoors and result in a more relaxed environment.
As we can see in the first picture, the neatly trimmed garden beautifully frames the meeting spaces between the lush landscape and house, with generous glass surfaces (in the form of windows and doors) allowing an abundance of garden views and natural lighting to stream inside.
The main focus for the professionals became the living space, which would be the most popular space for the client. This needed to be opened up and flaunt a contemporary look.
The experts’ plan? An open-layout design in glazed boxes constructed from a lightweight steel structure clad in timber. This would ensure an eye-catching contrast from the rest of the house, which made more use of corrugated sheeting.
The results? A beautiful man-made structure with a spacious living room that opens up not only to the exterior landscape, but also an outdoor entertainment space overlooking the swimming pool.
From the pool, the residents get to enjoy a fire pit, which becomes the focal point (and dare we say most popular outdoor meeting spot when it becomes time to socialise) in the perfectly manicured garden.
Although the main colour palette of the indoors is neutral / earthy, additional tones (such as cherry red and baby blue) ensure visual character. And let's not forget about the amazing combination of textures and patterns bringing about some raw detail to this open-plan living room.
Our favourite piece here? It has to be that textured / patterned grey wall in the background, ensuring a stunning focal point that requires no additional decor whatsoever (not that the generous, classic-style, golden-frame mirror does anything to subtract from the space, obviously).
From one professional team (and project) to another, let’s see these Pretoria architects present a R4,5 million modern dream home.