Catching up with a Johannesburg design firm: CS Design

CS Design, based in Sandton, Johannesburg, is an experienced interior design firm that caters to design solutions for a variety of industries, from residential and hospitality to retail and industrial.

With a range of services available to their ever-growing list of clients, CS Design aims to approach each project individually by taking everything into consideration – from the structures of the client’s home to the latest fashion trends and technology – in order to ensure unique results that cater to the client’s needs and wants. No surprise, then, that this design firm sports a portfolio that showcases projects spanning from South Africa to the UK and New York.

We caught up with founder and head designer at CS Design Carin Shardelow, whose journey to her company began in London in 1985, which is where she kicked off her career with a course in interior design. Six years later, in New York, she was ready to turn her dream and passion into a profession, and she has not looked back since.