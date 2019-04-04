A modern bathroom renovation by Cape Town experts

From the Mother City comes a prime restoration and renovation company dedicated to first-rate results: Beton Haus. With more than 40 years’ experience, Beton Haus has been specialising in structural concrete and home renovations and changing the way homeowners see interior excellence.

The company’s lead technical manager, Peter Jordaan, ensures his team has an unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction, regardless of project size and -requirements. And one look at their ever-increasing portfolio is pure evidence that everyone at this firm has a holistic approach to their work. Some of the company’s more popular services include home- and bathroom renovations, painting, flooring, tiling, plastering, pools, plumbing, and much more.

And speaking of top-notch work, let’s take a look at some of Beton Haus’ recent bathroom renovations.