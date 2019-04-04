A modern bathroom renovation by Cape Town experts

From the Mother City comes a prime restoration and renovation company dedicated to first-rate results: Beton Haus. With more than 40 years’ experience, Beton Haus has been specialising in structural concrete and home renovations and changing the way homeowners see interior excellence.
The company’s lead technical manager, Peter Jordaan, ensures his team has an unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction, regardless of project size and -requirements. And one look at their ever-increasing portfolio is pure evidence that everyone at this firm has a holistic approach to their work. Some of the company’s more popular services include home- and bathroom renovations, painting, flooring, tiling, plastering, pools, plumbing, and much more.
And speaking of top-notch work, let’s take a look at some of Beton Haus’ recent bathroom renovations.
We all know the importance of a functioning toilet (and tub, and shower, and sink, and lighting… ) in a bathroom, but about visual aesthetics? Fortunately, a firm dose of beauty is also on the 'must include' list of these professionals, as evidenced by that contemporary monochrome colour scheme styling up this bathroom's focal wall (which even continues into the walk-in shower).
When it comes to a deluxe look, we most certainly recommend this lavish design with its deliciously dark walls, which are perfect for making the pristine white features (like that corner tub) seem even more prominent.
How's this for a look reminiscent of a five-star hotel?
Of course picturesque views needn't be exclusive to living rooms and bedrooms. Thanks to this generous (and expertly placed) window, this bathroom treats its bathers to an eye-catching garden view, ensuring the lush greens from the flora become part of the bathroom's colour palette.
See what magic can be accomplished with a neutral colour scheme? A delicious amount of textures and patterns ensure so much visual character for this modern bathroom.
Our favourite piece here? It has to be the sleek towel railing against the wall, which brings a certain dazzle into the room while also ensuring super practicality—no more towels strewn on the floor!
Let’s indulge in a few more images that speak of Beton Haus’ bathroom remodelling projects.
