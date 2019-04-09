The nine elements of design by a Johannesburg interior designer

From Johannesburg comes one of South Africa’s most esteemed design firms: Deborah Garth Interior Design. Owned by Deborah Garth, Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd. has been changing the way South Africans approach interior splendour and deluxe lifestyles since March 1992, all thanks to this company’s commitment to exquisite results.

For over two decades, the firm has relied on its passion for design and its vast network of professionals, suppliers, and vendors who are equally dedicated to high-class designs and customer satisfaction. This is evidenced by the firm’s expansive portfolio which details projects ranging from residential and commercial designs to project management, extensions, brand-new builds, and much more.

Throughout the company’s 27 years, Deborah Garth Interior Design has picked up quite a few tips and tricks related to interior design – and they’ve decided to share some of their wisdom with us. So, without any further ado, let’s get schooled on the nine elements of interior design, in the words of design expert Deborah Garth herself:

“If we think of Interior Design we immediately think of creativity in overload paired with talent and flair of the designer. Hardly ever do we consider the scientific elements that play a role in the success of design. Interior Designers mostly follow fundamentals and principles that is commonly used in the industry. These are carefully incorporated and balanced to create extraordinary spaces that is not only aesthetically pleasing but also functional. With well thought through design, flaws can be disguised and good features enhanced.“

These fundamentals may include the following: