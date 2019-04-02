Pretoria architects present a R4,5 million modern dream home

From Pretoria comes a firm specialising in high-quality architecture and interior design: Nuclei Lifestyle Design. Consisting of a vibrant collection of professional architects, designers and technicians, Nuclei Lifestyle Design have been changing the way modern South Africans approach luxurious spaces and structures for over 30 years—thanks to the leading architect and owner Hennie Pelser.
One look at the company’s ever-expanding portfolio will reveal a myriad of projects that are the epitome of deluxe design, including residential homes, offices and retail environments.
In addition to architecture and interior design, Nuclei Lifestyle Design also provide an assortment of other relevant services to their clientele, including renovations, residential and commercial builds, and corporate developments.
Let’s indulge ourselves in one of the firm’s achievements: the concept of an ultra modern residence in Johannesburg…
First, a little bit about this masterpiece: This modern contemporary home is a north-facing beauty on a panhandle property. Perfect for a couple seeking a dream home that can grow with their lifestyle and family, this home is made from a variety of materials such as natural stone, smooth plaster, aluminium windows and doors, and vast amounts of glass (for those generous windows and floor-to-ceiling doors).
The size? A not-too-shabby area layout of 447 m².
The price? A cool R4,5 million.
Here, viewing the design from the north, we get to see how a maximum amount of light and sun are welcomed into the home in order to flood the main living areas of the interiors.
An equally open design awaits us at the back, albeit with a more “softer” approach – this is the back yard intended for socialising with friends and family, after all.
In addition to a spacious yard and perfectly manicured lawn and garden, these very fortunate homeowners will also get to enjoy a large decked patio with submerged swimming pool, pergola, and roofed braai and entertainment area.
Once the sun bids farewell, the house really comes to life via expertly placed lighting fixtures. Just take a look at this 3D rendering providing us with a stunning idea of what a night view can do for this property (if those interior lights are switched on, of course), superbly enhancing the main entrance and modern staircase.
Thanks to the large glass windows and doors, a night view beautifully illustrates the transparency and fluid nature of this modern / contemporary design, strikingly offset against the solid and rustic natural stone wall.
Want to feast your eyes on some more views of this property? Then scroll right along…
