Pretoria architects present a R4,5 million modern dream home

From Pretoria comes a firm specialising in high-quality architecture and interior design: Nuclei Lifestyle Design. Consisting of a vibrant collection of professional architects, designers and technicians, Nuclei Lifestyle Design have been changing the way modern South Africans approach luxurious spaces and structures for over 30 years—thanks to the leading architect and owner Hennie Pelser.

One look at the company’s ever-expanding portfolio will reveal a myriad of projects that are the epitome of deluxe design, including residential homes, offices and retail environments.

In addition to architecture and interior design, Nuclei Lifestyle Design also provide an assortment of other relevant services to their clientele, including renovations, residential and commercial builds, and corporate developments.

Let’s indulge ourselves in one of the firm’s achievements: the concept of an ultra modern residence in Johannesburg…