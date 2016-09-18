How can I create and plant a vertical garden?

Vertical gardens are the trendiest, funkiest and most fashionable way to decorate a space, adding natural beauty and oxygen to your home!

Today we at homify are going to show you how you can create and plant a vertical garden, in a variety of different ways. There are so many options available, depending on the layout of your home and the type of wall that you are going to be using.

Not only will a vertical wall breathe new life into your home, but it will also be a fun project for the whole family to get involved in.