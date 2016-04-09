The Ultimate Bathroom Transformation

In today's homify article, we are going to show you how magical the renovation and refurbishment of a seven square metre bathroom can be.
Old-fashioned, dingy and antique decor can be upgraded and updated to a beautiful, modern and sophisticated space. And that's what you want for a bathroom. Think how much time you spend in this space, relaxing in a hot bath, preening, brushing your teeth or painting your nails. Which is why it should never be overlooked when it comes to decor and design. It's just as important, if not more important, than every other room in the house.
So today we are going to see how German designers Innenarchitekturbüro Jürgen Lübcke have combined aesthetics with functionality in this brilliant before and after.
In this first image, we can see how old-school this bathroom is—it looks like it comes from the seventies! The mustard brown tiles, old school shower head and general dark and dingy ambiance is a no-no in today's world. In the 21st Century we are all about modern, clean, peaceful, soft and stylish.
There is also no flow in this space, with every feature of the bathroom crowded and on top of each other. The dark colours make the space feel crowded and claustrophobic.
If we go further into the bathroom, we can see just how cramped this space is, compounded by the fact that the designers have used a sloped ceiling here. Not only do you feel like you're in a cave when you're in this bathroom, but there is barely space to stand upright.
We can see the dilemma, however. Even though the space is small, you still want your bathroom to feature certain elements like a bath, a shower and a toilet. But as we will soon see, there is a way to include all of these without hindering the flow of the space.
Aha! Here we can see how the designers have created light, space and tranquility in this bathroom with just a few easy steps.
First things first: the colours. Out with the old, dark colours and in with the new, light, neutral and earthy colours! Neutral colours are key in today's decor trends, with grey, cream, beige and sand being perfect colours for the bathroom. In this bathroom, you can see how fantastically it works, lighting up the space and making it feel a little bit softer and more welcoming. This is a bathroom that you could even mediate in!
The lighting is also key here. The designers have added soft dimming lights into the ceiling, which can be at their brightest setting while putting on make-up and at a lower, dimmer setting when relaxing in a bath with candles. Remember that lighting creates the ambiance!
Tip: Opt for ceramic when it comes to tiling your bathroom.
A key when it comes to small spaces, especially bathrooms that are only seven square metres big, is minimalism. You want bare counters and clear floors, allowing every square inch of space to be utilised.
This is why storage space is so important! The designers have incorporated storage space into the mirrored cabinets on the wall as well as underneath the sink. This allows for all facial products, make-up, bubble baths and toiletries to be stored out of sight, leaving your bathroom looking minimalist, elegant and sophisticated.
A mirror is also a great idea in any small room. It adds depth to the space, making the room seem that much bigger.
We end off this ideabook examining the modern and fabulous shower area.
The shower head, taps and design are edgy, sleek and trendy. The designers have tiled the shower area, but have left a little gap for a decorative element—bamboo stalks in a glass vase. This makes this space feel very earthy and natural.
Plants are a fantastic decorative element when it comes to the bathroom. They are subtle, yet beautiful. They also smell so good!
Can you believe that this is the bathroom that we started out with?