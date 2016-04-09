The Ultimate Bathroom Transformation

In today's homify article, we are going to show you how magical the renovation and refurbishment of a seven square metre bathroom can be.

Old-fashioned, dingy and antique decor can be upgraded and updated to a beautiful, modern and sophisticated space. And that's what you want for a bathroom. Think how much time you spend in this space, relaxing in a hot bath, preening, brushing your teeth or painting your nails. Which is why it should never be overlooked when it comes to decor and design. It's just as important, if not more important, than every other room in the house.

So today we are going to see how German designers Innenarchitekturbüro Jürgen Lübcke have combined aesthetics with functionality in this brilliant before and after.