8 things to consider before renovating your home

Generally, a renovation project can be completed for three groups of people:

• Yourself: A home makeover can be implemented to improve your own quality of life, and if this is the case, then you should ensure those changes you opt for are meeting your lifestyle- and family needs. From breaking down walls for an open-plan kitchen / living area to building a swimming pool, you should think of your renovation project as an investment for your family’s future. If it’s not going to add value to your home (and lifestyle) in the long run, then maybe it’s the wrong project for you.

• A tenant: If your renovation is for an investment property, you’ll want to attract as much rental income as possible while keeping the property low-maintenance. Take into account factors like tenants who usually don’t tend to their gardens as much as owners – rather don’t spend too much on creating a beautiful garden for your tenant, but instead focus on something that will appeal to their lifestyle, such as a bigger living space.

• A buyer: Renovating to sell? Then you should have a pretty clear idea of who the buyer might be. For instance, if your home is family friendly and your target market is growing families, then the future owners might appreciate a garden and spacious outdoor areas – perhaps even an extra bathroom. On the other hand, if your target audience is a professional couple, then an easy living solution (especially if they’re first-time homeowners) where they don’t have to be doing any extra work after moving in might be better.

➤Read more: ​The top 5 renovation projects for your home