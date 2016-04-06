The Cute Barbecue Cabin

Today on homify 360 we visit a quaint cabin… a home away from home, with the aim of living in barbecue heaven. This adorable barbecue hut by Arctic Cabins is a nature lover's dream! It's a pint sized 10 metre square floor space has enough seating for a party of 15, while a lucky two or three can actually spend the night in this wooden space made from sustainable Arctic pine.

The cabin boasts three double glazed secure windows as well as a double glazed door with a mortice lock for optimum safety! What makes this cabin even more amazing is the central barbecue grill with a fantastic space saving table fitted around it! Camping has taken a whole new level of glamping.