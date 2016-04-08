The House of a Thousand Perspectives

Everything we hear is an opinion, not a fact. Everything we see is a perspective, not the truth. —Marcus Aurelius

We start off at this angle so that we can examine how simple and sleek the design actually is, even though we will find new levels, layers and textures as we move around the side of the house.

From this side, the home is a traditional triangle shape, but the architects have introduced different materials. Stone complements and softens the steel, while a large glass window gives us a peek into the interior of the home.

Don't you think this looks like a stone cottage that you would find in the beautiful country side?