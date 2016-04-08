The House of a Thousand Perspectives

Designed by Davide Domingues Architects, this home defies the laws of straight lines and symmetry.
Today at homify, we are going to explore the ins and outs of functional architecture, cutting-edge design and open plan precision. And it isn't the first time that these architects have gotten it so right. Their other project also defies traditional architecture, taking the conventional and turning into something quite unique and remarkable.
Friedrich Nietzsche once said, “There are no facts, only interpretations.” Today we are going to look at a whole new interpretation of stunning architecture.
We start off at this angle so that we can examine how simple and sleek the design actually is, even though we will find new levels, layers and textures as we move around the side of the house.
From this side, the home is a traditional triangle shape, but the architects have introduced different materials. Stone complements and softens the steel, while a large glass window gives us a peek into the interior of the home.
Don't you think this looks like a stone cottage that you would find in the beautiful country side?
If we have a look at what this site looked like before, we can see that it was in fact a stone cottage! The architects have taken elements from the original structure and created a whole new modern look and feel.
This image also depicts the power of good design and a bit of a revamp or renovation. Some tender love and care can completely transform a space.
From this side of the house, we can see how different layers and levels create a whole new look and feel around this side of the house. The house is a level above the driveway and garage, elevating it beautifully. Two sections of the house run perpendicular to each other, creating a very rich and textured looking exterior.
The stone is used throughout the outside of the house, subtly broken up by the steel roof and the glass windows.
If we move into the inside of the home, we can see how the open plan design works wonderfully for this type of home.
The kitchen is a glistening white, which is a great colour for any kitchen space. Not only is it minimalist and sleek, but it creates a very hygienic looking space. The trick in a white kitchen is to keep it clean at all times and to keep the counters as bare as possible. Invest in good storage space so that you can store all of your pots, pans, condiments, cutlery and crockery out of sight, keeping your kitchen looking neat and tidy at all times.
You'll also notice that in the living room, there are high ceilings and beams. This creates a very spacious and trendy look—a wonderful tip if you don't have an upstairs level.
Natural light is the epitome of modern design, creating a warm and comfortable environment. In the living room, the architects have ensured that one whole side of the house is glass. Not only does this allow for panoramic views of the countryside in front of the house, but an abundance of light flows into this living room space.
Windows on stairs for natural light is also a must.
The designers have also opted for neutral, earthy colours in the living space, creating a very warm and cozy environment. Wooden floors, stone walls and glass are the ultimate materials in modern designs.
When we move to the backyard of this house, we can see how the house takes on another form from this angle. The different levels of the home tower over the beautiful, green grass.
The designers have included simple garden furniture in this space, allowing the natural grass and trees to remain the focus of this space. If you want to spruce up your garden with some outside furniture, make sure you opt for durable pieces that can withstand all the weather conditions!
This home is gorgeous and changes shape and form from every angle. It's the kind of architecture that wins awards…