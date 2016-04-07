​The Duplex That’s Just Delightful

Here on homify 360°, we pride ourselves on bringing you varied architectural creations – cottages, mansions, apartments, offices… anything that strikes a posh pose, is high in aesthetic value, or gives us stylish food for thought.

Today we travel all the way to South Korea, where architectural firm Yunsung Housing took on a duplex. A duplex house is a dwelling having apartments with separate entrances for two households. This includes two-story houses having a complete apartment on each floor, which is exactly what we’ll be discovering today.

But don’t dare imagine that ‘duplex’ means space-pressed and bland: our discovery for today makes up 64.46 square metres (when combining the top- and bottom floors), and flaunts a delectable style that is modern, welcoming, and overall delightful.