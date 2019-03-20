5 types of chairs for your different rooms

A place for everything and everything in its place – and that includes chairs. Yes, furniture comes in various styles and sizes, and today we are focusing on the chair and which type of design is perfect for the most popular rooms in your home.
But first: a choice professional that can help you, among other things, pick the perfect chairs for your house and lifestyle…
As a chair is also a medium for self-expression in addition to offering up a seating spot, an armchair is one of the best ways to express one’s personal style, especially in the most open and public space in any home: the living room.
Available in a wealth of sizes, styles and designs (not to mention colours, fabrics and patterns), an armchair can become a unique accent spot, especially a singular one joined by couches and sofas.
Uniting around a dinner table is about much more than sharing a meal – it’s also about connecting, for which comfortable seating spots are crucial. And one of the most important rules for dining chairs is to keep the colours consistent if you decide to go wild with shapes.
That way, the colour (like the cool Seafoam green in our example above) will be the visual link that ties the rest of the seating space together.
Like the name suggests, an occasional chair is one that is only used at random. The great thing about it is that it can be any size or style, from an armchair to a tub chair to even a delicate little ottoman.
Although the most popular use for an occasional chair is to offer up that extra guest with a seating spot, lots of homeowners also resort to having one in their bedrooms. These very often end up being accent pieces and only occasionally get used, such as when one’s trying on shoes.
Most people associate rocking chairs with nursing mothers, and in our opinion a stylish nursery is never complete without one. Its most unique feature is that it can rock back and forth in a soothing motion, which is great for calming fussy babies (scientists still aren’t quite sure why this works).
But of course nobody is forcing you to go for a vintage one made entirely of wood. Or to look exactly like the one you were nursed in. Rocking chairs are available in a variety of styles and designs. They can be plush with arms, or be more minimalist in wood or steel. Some have cloth coverings, others are leather. The most important two considerations for the perfect rocking chair, however, is that it needs to be comfortable and fit into your space, whether that’s a nursery, a living room, or shoving one into the corner of the guest bedroom.
The wing chair is one of the most traditional chairs; however, it has been reinterpreted in modern years and given a more contemporary design by today’s designers.
Wing chairs are distinguished by the side panels (or “wings”) on their backs. The original purpose was to shield a room from drafts or from the excessive heat from a fireplace. In modern times, these wings are ideal for providing a comfy surface to rest the head, whether it’s while reading, daydreaming, or taking naps. Thus, the reason why the wing chair is one of the most popular designs in homes, showing up just about everywhere from entryways to living rooms and studies to bedrooms.
