5 types of chairs for your different rooms

Most people associate rocking chairs with nursing mothers, and in our opinion a stylish nursery is never complete without one. Its most unique feature is that it can rock back and forth in a soothing motion, which is great for calming fussy babies (scientists still aren’t quite sure why this works).

But of course nobody is forcing you to go for a vintage one made entirely of wood. Or to look exactly like the one you were nursed in. Rocking chairs are available in a variety of styles and designs. They can be plush with arms, or be more minimalist in wood or steel. Some have cloth coverings, others are leather. The most important two considerations for the perfect rocking chair, however, is that it needs to be comfortable and fit into your space, whether that’s a nursery, a living room, or shoving one into the corner of the guest bedroom.



