8 tips for putting a style twist on your white bathroom

There really is no other colour like white, thanks to its ability to be crisp, fresh, cool and clean. Add in the facts that it’s available in a multitude of hues (from Pearl and Snow to Chiffon and Frost) and can complement any other colour, and it’s no wonder it’s one of the most sought-out choices in interior colour palettes.
But ever so often it happens that an all-white space seems a bit too stark and cold. Especially an all-white bathroom. And if you’re considering a bathroom do-over or renovation, you may be wondering how to sidestep the error of resorting to a bathroom that’s ‘too white’.
So, how do we inject some personality, style and character into a white bathroom without changing too much of the colour scheme?
Before we find out, let’s take a look at a prime South African interior design firm that can definitely style up a white bathroom, plus do so much more. Situated in Johannesburg, Deborah Garth Interior Design has been providing first-rate results for clients since being established back in March 1992. High-end residential homes might be one of the company’s specialties, but a glance at their portfolio will also reveal various corporate- and retail-based projects.
In addition, Deborah Garth Interior Design boasts a growing list of prestigious clients in the residential sector, from Gauteng and Cape Town to Cornwall in England. No surprise, then, that it has been nominated for and won various awards, the most prestigious being award winner of the African Property Awards for Interior Design in a Private Residence in South Africa 2018-2019.
Let’s see what the professional designers would do with a too-white bathroom space…
There is a reason why there are so many different materials available for architecture and interior design – because each one has its own unique look and feel. Handmade white tile, for example, is worlds away from white marble. The key to making a white bathroom seem timeless is how the materials are layered and installed. And the test of a timeless space is if you still love it after a decade.
Take your time window shopping before actually purchasing anything for your bathroom – and take an expert along!
Decorations are vital for any space, but even more so for a white room that seeks a style refresh. But as long as those décor pieces are not too large or are not repeated too much, they can flaunt just about any other colour in the rainbow.
Those baby blues (or apple reds, or bubblegum pinks… ) will stand out without affecting the overall white scheme, plus ensure a touch of interest.
Thinking of renovating your white bathroom? Make sure you choose the tiles before you get started, as that can influence the type (and style) of the other goodies, like the colour palette, countertops, etc.
Don’t you just love the amount of pattern, colour (technically, grey is just a darker white) and character these wall tiles flaunt?
Black-and-white wallpaper adds an element of pattern and interest without losing the overall look of a white bathroom. Whether it’s a pattern that creates the illusion of texture or some funky little motifs, monochrome wallpaper ensures extra style instead of colour.
Not looking to bring bright metallics into your white bathroom? Consider adding some wood (whether it’s for the floor, in a countertop surface, or in a focal wall) that’s useful and decorative.
Mirrors reflect light in a silvery glow, influencing your white bathroom’s space without deviating from its soft colour palette.
Stepping ever so slightly out of the white colour palette can sometimes make those stark whites seem less clinical. We’re not talking about splashing hot pink onto those walls, but using a soft cream or light beige to colour in an area (like the focal wall behind your bathtub) will definitely not influence your white bathroom’s pristine look in a negative way.
A window with a beautiful garden view can score major bonus points for a white bathroom, but so can a few light flora touches. Apart from adding colour and texture, plants also breathe life into a white bathroom suite. A bathroom environment is suitable for many plants, but the best ones for a space prone to wetness and humidity are orchids, peace lily, fern, and ivy.
Speaking of stylish bathrooms, don’t overlook:
homify’s hottest tile trends for 2019
7 simple tricks to make your bathroom look more expensive