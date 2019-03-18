8 tips for putting a style twist on your white bathroom

There really is no other colour like white, thanks to its ability to be crisp, fresh, cool and clean. Add in the facts that it’s available in a multitude of hues (from Pearl and Snow to Chiffon and Frost) and can complement any other colour, and it’s no wonder it’s one of the most sought-out choices in interior colour palettes.

But ever so often it happens that an all-white space seems a bit too stark and cold. Especially an all-white bathroom. And if you’re considering a bathroom do-over or renovation, you may be wondering how to sidestep the error of resorting to a bathroom that’s ‘too white’.

So, how do we inject some personality, style and character into a white bathroom without changing too much of the colour scheme?

Before we find out, let’s take a look at a prime South African interior design firm that can definitely style up a white bathroom, plus do so much more. Situated in Johannesburg, Deborah Garth Interior Design has been providing first-rate results for clients since being established back in March 1992. High-end residential homes might be one of the company’s specialties, but a glance at their portfolio will also reveal various corporate- and retail-based projects.

In addition, Deborah Garth Interior Design boasts a growing list of prestigious clients in the residential sector, from Gauteng and Cape Town to Cornwall in England. No surprise, then, that it has been nominated for and won various awards, the most prestigious being award winner of the African Property Awards for Interior Design in a Private Residence in South Africa 2018-2019.

Let’s see what the professional designers would do with a too-white bathroom space…