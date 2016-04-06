Utilise that Empty Kitchen Wall!

Today we are giving you a whole new set of cooking tips!
In this homify article, we will help you to find the inspiration to decorate that bare wall in your kitchen.
It is possible to decorate this wall in many ways: painting, wallpaper, cabinets… the list goes on. However, we want to make sure that we don't clutter the room! Successful cooking in a kitchen is due to intelligent decor and strategic design, where we still have enough room to move around. Practical furniture also needs to be incorporated.
Keeping these principles in mind, we can use the walls for decor but we can also fix cabinets onto them, utilising vertical wall space so that we don't take up too much floor space.
Follow our suggestions below!
One fantastic, modern and trendy way to decorate a wall that is both interesting and unusual is to use black paint to turn your wall into a blackboard.
Once you've created your blackboard on the wall, like in this fantastic design by Aiya Lisova Design, you can use it to create shopping lists or recipes or to draw pictures or inspirational sayings. Anything that goes through your head can be featured on this wall! It is a creative and easy solution to implement and creates the most welcoming and fun kitchen!
To make the most of your kitchen wall, install shelves!
Instead of using up too many kitchen cabinets and cupboards, which tend to be very bulky and can end up looking like large blocks glued to the walls of the kitchen, use simple shelves for items that do not require too much protection such as recipe books and closed spice jars.
This is the perfect opportunity to expose some of your most beautiful kitchen objects and accessories while saving on floor space. It also means you don't have to use too many kitchen cabinets.
Don't you think that this kitchen has it all? The open shelves run along the entire length of the wall, creating functional trend.
Have a look through the homify kitchen shelves and cabinets for inspiration!
Now here's a tip for decorating: painting. In a kitchen, it can be very useful to make it a very attractive and cozy room. Obviously you want a friendly and warm atmosphere in the kitchen!
One great tip is to use a strong, solid colour on one of the walls, which will serve as fantastic inspiration as you whip up gourmet feasts. This maroon colour in the design by Atelier Tresan, for example, is elegant and sophisticated but also very warm and friendly.
Colours can change the whole look and feel of a room, creating a very modern interior.
For darker colours, it is best to apply paint on only one or two of the walls, rather than throughout the entire interior space. This is because you don't want to lose brightness. Remember a bright room makes a space seem more spacious!
Decor on the wall can introduce a lot of character to a room. For the kitchen, it can be advantageous to use posters or works of art related to specific dishes, drinks or vintage objects.
In this picture, we can see how the dining area has been designed with a very vintage look and feel—truly original! There is a bench, a bar table and folding chairs. On the wall above, we have a work of art that features a kitchen theme. There is also a metal car licence plate hanging on the wall. This is a kitchen that is both simple and original!
Something that is very popular on Instagram are photographs of prepared dishes and food, which can be perfect as artwork for a kitchen when used as a poster or put in a picture frame.
In this design, by Un air de Paris, the pictures of eggs blend in perfectly to this bright and modern kitchen. We also love how the designers have put them together, where the smaller square photographs are flanked by the two larger photographs. It's the same subject, but there are so many different view points!
This is a simple and original trick for wall decor when it comes to your kitchen.
Whatever room and whatever style, plants are always a quality contribution to any space.
As we have already mentioned, we are looking to save space on the ground to make the flow of the kitchen that much better. Which is why we want to bring your attention to the fact that it is possible to arrange plants vertically as a vertical garden or a plant wall.
A vertical plant wall is like a painting. It's often composed of foam at the base and then decorated with various plants, whether artificial or natural.
Wallpaper is an item in the kitchen that can be incredibly interesting. Used in addition to paint, it can give the kitchen a very original look and feel, which is valuable in a modern home.
Wallpaper is also very versatile and there are countless finishes and thousands of colours to choose from. Pick whatever suits your tastes. Prints, geometric shapes or imitations of materials such as wood or brick—anything is possible.
In this example, by Nhomeade, there is a gorgeous wall featuring blue paint and silver and wood decorative pieces. On the adjacent wall there is conventional wallpaper featuring trendy patterns. Mixing colours is unique, bringing a lot of originality to the room.
