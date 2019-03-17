Your browser is out-of-date.

A chic Pretoria dream home by expert architects

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
House Radcliff Estate
Located in Pretoria, Nuclei Lifestyle Design is one of the busiest architectural firms in South Africa. Consisting of architects, designers and technicians, the company is run by experienced architect Hennie Pelser.

For more than 30 years, Nuclei Lifestyle Design has been catering for clients’ needs by providing first-rate results. One look at the firm’s portfolio with reveal projects detailing a variety of designs, styles and budgets, from luxurious homes to office environments. 

For our latest homify 360° discovery, we take a look at one of Nuclei Lifestyle Design’s beautiful accomplishments: a modern house located in the exclusive Radcliff Estate in Waterkloof Ridge, Pretoria.

A challenging project that delivered prestigious results

Living room
Nuclei Lifestyle Design

Living room

Nuclei Lifestyle Design
Nuclei Lifestyle Design
Nuclei Lifestyle Design

Before getting to work, the professionals had to deal with rather strict sight- and height restrictions to avoid disrupting the surrounding neighbours’ views across the clients’ property. As the project proceeded, more challenges surfaced, yet the end result was another esteemed design.

This modern stunner extends over three levels: a top-, middle-, and lower floor. All three storeys are connected via a glass residential elevator. The middle level consists of mostly a spacious open-plan layout divided into various little areas – all of which still enjoy a breathtaking view of the city of Pretoria, including the Union Buildings in the distance. 

Here in the living area, which shares its open layout with a dining area (located on the left), oceans of natural light flood indoors thanks to the generous glass doors. Notice how the brightness is offset by the (slightly) darker earthy hues of the interior colour palette, with most furnishings and accessories flaunting deluxe hues of Cocoa, Russet, and Cinnamon brown. 

Living room
Nuclei Lifestyle Design

Living room

Nuclei Lifestyle Design
Nuclei Lifestyle Design
Nuclei Lifestyle Design

looking into living room
Nuclei Lifestyle Design

looking into living room

Nuclei Lifestyle Design
Nuclei Lifestyle Design
Nuclei Lifestyle Design

The cooking area

kitchens' built in cupboards
Nuclei Lifestyle Design

kitchens' built in cupboards

Nuclei Lifestyle Design
Nuclei Lifestyle Design
Nuclei Lifestyle Design

The same earthy colour scheme is repeated in the culinary spaces, where the heart of the home welcomes us with an open (rather unique) layout. 

counter of the kitchen
Nuclei Lifestyle Design

counter of the kitchen

Nuclei Lifestyle Design
Nuclei Lifestyle Design
Nuclei Lifestyle Design

Clear as glass

Foyer looking at front door.
Nuclei Lifestyle Design

Foyer looking at front door.

Nuclei Lifestyle Design
Nuclei Lifestyle Design
Nuclei Lifestyle Design

When walking into the foyer, one is immediately treated to a stunning view of not only the open-plan layout, but also of the exterior city views and the downstairs areas (thanks to that unique glass section in the floor). This allows for a superb interaction between the upper- and middle floors and greatly enhances the spaciousness of the entire house. 

looking into foyer from mid level.
Nuclei Lifestyle Design

looking into foyer from mid level.

Nuclei Lifestyle Design
Nuclei Lifestyle Design
Nuclei Lifestyle Design

Views that wow

patio next to living room
Nuclei Lifestyle Design

patio next to living room

Nuclei Lifestyle Design
Nuclei Lifestyle Design
Nuclei Lifestyle Design

It's not often that a home in the city gets to experience views such as this one. Notice how the lush flora (one can't overlook those purple Jacaranda trees) immediately become part of the indoor colour palette (streaming inside through those glass-to-ceiling glass doors and windows) before transforming into a soft cityscape in the distance.

Let’s sneak a peek at some more visuals before ticking this modern Pretoria stunner off our checklist…

DVD room
Nuclei Lifestyle Design

DVD room

Nuclei Lifestyle Design
Nuclei Lifestyle Design
Nuclei Lifestyle Design

Patio next to the DVD room
Nuclei Lifestyle Design

Patio next to the DVD room

Nuclei Lifestyle Design
Nuclei Lifestyle Design
Nuclei Lifestyle Design

master bedroom with a modern layout.
Nuclei Lifestyle Design

master bedroom with a modern layout.

Nuclei Lifestyle Design
Nuclei Lifestyle Design
Nuclei Lifestyle Design

master bedrooms' en-suite
Nuclei Lifestyle Design

master bedrooms' en-suite

Nuclei Lifestyle Design
Nuclei Lifestyle Design
Nuclei Lifestyle Design

Would this modern design do as your forever home?

