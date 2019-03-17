A chic Pretoria dream home by expert architects

Located in Pretoria, Nuclei Lifestyle Design is one of the busiest architectural firms in South Africa. Consisting of architects, designers and technicians, the company is run by experienced architect Hennie Pelser.

For more than 30 years, Nuclei Lifestyle Design has been catering for clients’ needs by providing first-rate results. One look at the firm’s portfolio with reveal projects detailing a variety of designs, styles and budgets, from luxurious homes to office environments.

For our latest homify 360° discovery, we take a look at one of Nuclei Lifestyle Design’s beautiful accomplishments: a modern house located in the exclusive Radcliff Estate in Waterkloof Ridge, Pretoria.