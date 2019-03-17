A chic Pretoria dream home by expert architects

Located in Pretoria, Nuclei Lifestyle Design is one of the busiest architectural firms in South Africa. Consisting of architects, designers and technicians, the company is run by experienced architect Hennie Pelser.
For more than 30 years, Nuclei Lifestyle Design has been catering for clients’ needs by providing first-rate results. One look at the firm’s portfolio with reveal projects detailing a variety of designs, styles and budgets, from luxurious homes to office environments.
For our latest homify 360° discovery, we take a look at one of Nuclei Lifestyle Design’s beautiful accomplishments: a modern house located in the exclusive Radcliff Estate in Waterkloof Ridge, Pretoria.
Before getting to work, the professionals had to deal with rather strict sight- and height restrictions to avoid disrupting the surrounding neighbours’ views across the clients’ property. As the project proceeded, more challenges surfaced, yet the end result was another esteemed design.
This modern stunner extends over three levels: a top-, middle-, and lower floor. All three storeys are connected via a glass residential elevator. The middle level consists of mostly a spacious open-plan layout divided into various little areas – all of which still enjoy a breathtaking view of the city of Pretoria, including the Union Buildings in the distance.
Here in the living area, which shares its open layout with a dining area (located on the left), oceans of natural light flood indoors thanks to the generous glass doors. Notice how the brightness is offset by the (slightly) darker earthy hues of the interior colour palette, with most furnishings and accessories flaunting deluxe hues of Cocoa, Russet, and Cinnamon brown.
The same earthy colour scheme is repeated in the culinary spaces, where the heart of the home welcomes us with an open (rather unique) layout.
When walking into the foyer, one is immediately treated to a stunning view of not only the open-plan layout, but also of the exterior city views and the downstairs areas (thanks to that unique glass section in the floor). This allows for a superb interaction between the upper- and middle floors and greatly enhances the spaciousness of the entire house.
It's not often that a home in the city gets to experience views such as this one. Notice how the lush flora (one can't overlook those purple Jacaranda trees) immediately become part of the indoor colour palette (streaming inside through those glass-to-ceiling glass doors and windows) before transforming into a soft cityscape in the distance.
Let’s sneak a peek at some more visuals before ticking this modern Pretoria stunner off our checklist…
Want to impress your guests? Then check out these 6 common living room mistakes (and their solutions).