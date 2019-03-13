6 common living room mistakes (and their solutions)

We all know the importance of a beautifully styled living room (as it’s one of the most social and open spaces in any house), but are you aware of just how easy it is to undergo a style blunder? Forget about mistakes related to visual aesthetics (such as colours that don’t match, or using too many prints) and think about errors that make the living room cramped, uncomfortable and impractical.

But not to worry – as always, homify is here to remedy the situation before there is actually a situation.

Let’s see how to get that living room right with six beautiful examples from professional designers!