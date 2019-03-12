The modern bachelor home by Johannesburg interior designers

Carin Shardelow has always been passionate about architecture and interior design. The journey that would lead her to her own successful venture started back in London 1985 with an interior design course. A hop and skip over the pond to New York City, 1991, and CS Design was established.
Today, CS Design, located in Sandton, Johannesburg, is one of the country’s prime professionals when it comes to offering interior design solutions for a range of industries, from residential and hospitality to commercial. Each client’s situation is inspected carefully right from the start and all aspects (from the physical structures to how the latest technology trends can be applied to the project) are considered.
In addition, the firm also provides a wealth of services to their clientele, including 3D designs of plans, mood boards and presentations, bespoke furniture design, restorations and renovations, etc.
On our radar today? One of CS Design’s latest projects: a modern home renovation in Jukskei Park, Johannesburg.
The brief for the professionals? To zhoosh up an old 60s – 70s traditional house and make it more fitting for a modern-day bachelor. No problem!
Without any structural alterations, the space was opened up to make it more inviting. Furthermore, all the interiors received a refreshing makeover with custom furnishings and eye-catching décor.
How is this for the back yard? An open (covered) terrace with pristine furnishings looking out onto an alluring swimming pool and perfectly manicured garden.
Since it was styled up for a modern bachelor, the interior designs had to have a masculine edge. Thus, appropriate materials like leather ensure a
harder look without compromising on visual aesthetics or quality. A neutral colour palette keeps things open and airy, while a touch of pattern ups the home’s visual character.
And let's not overlook those exposed ceiling beams, one of the trendiest features in modern-day spaces.
The same commitment to top-notch designs in the social spaces of this home continues in the more private areas, such as the main bedroom. Nature-inspired patterns adorn the rug and wallpaper (but only the focal wall behind the bed), while contemporary furnishings immediately tell us that this is a space worthy of 21st century splendour.
Notice the fantastic features which pull double duty, like the bench in front of the bed—ideal for sitting and storage!
For the main bedroom's en-suite bathroom, a slightly more rugged look was opted for. Case in point, that amazing exposed brick surface which covers not only select areas of the walls, but also the entire floor.
Fixtures and furnishings in pristine white complete the modern look perfectly.
Want to see a bit more of this modern home’s renovated look? Scroll right ahead…
From one successful project to another, let’s indulge in A Sandton kitchen gets a stunning makeover.