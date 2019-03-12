The modern bachelor home by Johannesburg interior designers

Carin Shardelow has always been passionate about architecture and interior design. The journey that would lead her to her own successful venture started back in London 1985 with an interior design course. A hop and skip over the pond to New York City, 1991, and CS Design was established.

Today, CS Design, located in Sandton, Johannesburg, is one of the country’s prime professionals when it comes to offering interior design solutions for a range of industries, from residential and hospitality to commercial. Each client’s situation is inspected carefully right from the start and all aspects (from the physical structures to how the latest technology trends can be applied to the project) are considered.

In addition, the firm also provides a wealth of services to their clientele, including 3D designs of plans, mood boards and presentations, bespoke furniture design, restorations and renovations, etc.

On our radar today? One of CS Design’s latest projects: a modern home renovation in Jukskei Park, Johannesburg.