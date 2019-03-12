6 tips for better furniture placement

It might seem like no big deal, but trust us when we say that where you place furniture and décor in a room is crucial. After all, not only will it dictate the pathway of the room, but will also influence how comfortable the space will be to guests, how much legroom you have for moving about, etc.
Luckily, we have a few tricks up our sleeves when it comes to proper furniture placement for the living room, dining room, and bedroom.
The most important to keep in mind when choosing a layout for your living room (or any other room in the home) is how the space will be used. We all know that two sofas facing one another is beautifully symmetrical, but what if watching TV is the main activity of your living room? Then that layout is not very practical.
Think about what you want to do in the space before pushing furniture around, what needs to be situated close by, and how much legroom you will need for moving.
It’s the little details that count, especially with side- and coffee tables. Always consider how big your living room is when choosing tables. We recommend round pedestal ones as side tables linking up chairs and sofas. And remember that round tables’ curves make them easier to navigate around, as well as ensure a softer look for the whole space.
Open-plan layouts might be the norm, but that still means proper planning for your furnishings and décor. By putting some effort into where you place what, you can create cosy little zones designated for specific use.
Take the dining area in an open-plan space: Simply laying a rug underneath the table and chairs or letting pendants / a chandelier dangle above the table can instantly announce to all that this area is different from the rest of the room.
Back to table shapes: circular tables with pedestal bases are more suitable for smaller dining areas or square rooms. Rectangular tables might limit seating, but are ideal for rectangular rooms and are available in numerous lengths and widths.
Practical legroom is just as important in the space where you spend most of your time sleeping. Thus, for the bedroom, always consider your bed’s size. Always allow at least 60 cm on either side of the bed so you can comfortably make the bed, get out of it in the mornings, etc. And never place your bed closer than 90 cm from the door, as that can turn your bed into a roadblock.
There are clever tricks to help arrange a small bedroom with big furnishings, as long as you don’t mind sharing. For an extra cosy space, have a bench at the foot of your bed or place a small armchair in the corner for additional seating – perfect for reading, putting on shoes, etc. If you have the space, see if you can place a small chair next to the bedside table and let both chair and bed share the table. If you have no space next to your nightstand, how about pairing the chair with a small garden stool – it can still pretend to be a table without taking up too much legroom.
