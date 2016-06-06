​A One-Room Flat Reborn

Here on homify 360°, we are in love with sharing new ideas and new creations, whether it’s a five-storey Hollywood mansion or a rustic little cottage in rural Tuscany. Yet, in most cases, what we share are places of wonder and aesthetic quality. Don’t you ever wonder what those areas looked like before we discovered them?

Today we get a chance to discover two sides to a story – the ‘before’ and ‘after’ versions. We head to South Korea, a mishmash of fantastic natural landscapes and futuristic cities, to discover the miracle work of interior designers and decorators Design Mellow.

They decided to tackle a one-room flat and give it a second chance in life. But a renovation consists of more than dusting off the shelves and adding a scatter cushion or two.

Let’s discover the details of what they accomplished… but first, the before!