Top-notch joinery by Cape Town professionals

Professional restoration and renovation company RENOV8 Construction has been providing top-notch services to the Western Cape for more than a decade. Founded in 2005 by Sean Westraad, RENOV8 Construction focuses on a variety of services including commercial construction and fit-outs for retail spaces, as well as upmarket residential houses.
Proper planning and effective communication form the core of the team’s day-to-day projects. Capable and highly trained foremen are always present on site to ensure a smooth process, and clients’ needs are catered for every step of the way, thanks to the firm’s dedicated team of seasoned professionals.
Let’s take a look at the results when RENOV8 Construction got tasked with a modern kitchen’s joinery…
Tailor-made by the professionals, this modern kitchen’s joinery have been manufactured with efficiency, functionality, aesthetics, and customer satisfaction in mind. Bespoke granite countertops ensure a contemporary vibe, while the stone-grey hues do an amazing job of complementing the off-white cabinetry and red-hot walls.
To up the kitchen’s storage space, a unique condiments cupboard has been hidden on the side of the wall.
Deep drawers ensure extra package space while the segmented compartments are ideal for separating a variety of kitchen necessities such as cutlery and crockery.
To save on space, a butcher’s block fulfils the role of a kitchen island, which can easily be rolled out of the way when needed. Enhancing the visual aesthetics of this modern culinary space is the unique design on the butcher’s block, which was also manufactured by the joinery specialists.
Complementing the wooden butcher’s block superbly is the breakfast nook in a simple, contemporary design. Stainless steel stools up the shine while also ensuring comfy seating spots for a range of activities like dining, socialising, and working.
Let’s sneak a peek at some more images…
