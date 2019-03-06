Effortless suburban elegance by Johannesburg interior designers

From Johannesburg comes our latest design highlight: CKW Lifestyle, the premier interior design firm specialising in high-end projects across South Africa. Comprising an in-house interior design service, CKW Lifestyle has over two decades’ worth of experience.
The firm was originally known as Craig Whitehead Interiors in 1996. After collaborating with other professionals (such as interior designers and manufacturers) in the industry, the company evolved into CKW Lifestyle. Today, it provides a blend of services for its clientele, ranging from interior architecture and project management to customised (and upholstered) furniture and décor and accessories.
So, what were the results when this first-class company was tasked with giving a classic Victorian apartment a modern look? We’re about to find out…
The scene of the project? A beautifully preserved Victorian residence from the 1950s, complete with gabled roof, rich parquet flooring, and all the expected trimmings.
The firm’s mission? To give it a modern look (21st century elegance) while still retaining some of its classic splendour.
Here we see the renovated living area which has been transformed into an open and welcoming lounging spot, complete with striking artwork and elegant accessories. The secret to making a neutral / beige colour scheme work? Patterns and textures to introduce a whole lot of character and visual detail!
This sunny living area is connected with a welcoming porch, but said porch can’t really do anything to zhoosh up the interiors. Thus, it was up to the pros to bring in delicate details that speak of a luxurious lifestyle while simultaneously introducing a cosy and friendly living space.
The secret ingredients? Fluffy scatter cushions (flaunting elegant designs), a dash of sparkle via the glass/mirror surfaces, and a touch of greenery in the form of fresh flowers.
A hop and a skip away from the elegant living space is this unique dining area. Dark wooden tones married with soft neutrals and golden surfaces (that background mirror is unforgettable) result in a most deluxe dining spot that seems perfect for anything from afternoon tea to an evening meal.
Notice how the polished parquet flooring complements the gleaming golden frame of the oversized mirror.
Even the corners haven't been overlooked, as evidenced by this one next to the fireplace. With a contemporary, upholstered wingback chair and eye-catching wall art, this delicate little space has been styled up to compete most fabulously with the rest of the room.
How about we sneak a peek at the rest of this elegant suburban space?
From suburban style to seaside splendour, let’s delve into The R3 million facelift for a Cape Town home.