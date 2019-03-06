Effortless suburban elegance by Johannesburg interior designers

From Johannesburg comes our latest design highlight: CKW Lifestyle, the premier interior design firm specialising in high-end projects across South Africa. Comprising an in-house interior design service, CKW Lifestyle has over two decades’ worth of experience.

The firm was originally known as Craig Whitehead Interiors in 1996. After collaborating with other professionals (such as interior designers and manufacturers) in the industry, the company evolved into CKW Lifestyle. Today, it provides a blend of services for its clientele, ranging from interior architecture and project management to customised (and upholstered) furniture and décor and accessories.

So, what were the results when this first-class company was tasked with giving a classic Victorian apartment a modern look? We’re about to find out…