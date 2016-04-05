​The House With Strong Lines

Comfortable, stylish, snug, spacious… various words come to mind when we imagine our dream house, yet certain factors need to be present, regardless of individual taste and preference. German architectural firm Fingerhaus GMBH is all too aware of what makes a good house a great home, and with their talent for designing modern spaces, they don’t hold back when it comes to mixing chic environments with cosy atmospheres.

Today on homify 360°, we take a peek at one of their creations – a blending of rectangular shapes that flaunt sharp lines and timeless class, fit to suit either the young family or the professional bachelor.