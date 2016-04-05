​The House With Strong Lines

Comfortable, stylish, snug, spacious… various words come to mind when we imagine our dream house, yet certain factors need to be present, regardless of individual taste and preference. German architectural firm Fingerhaus GMBH is all too aware of what makes a good house a great home, and with their talent for designing modern spaces, they don’t hold back when it comes to mixing chic environments with cosy atmospheres.
Today on homify 360°, we take a peek at one of their creations – a blending of rectangular shapes that flaunt sharp lines and timeless class, fit to suit either the young family or the professional bachelor.
The modern style of architecture is renowned for making use of strong linear designs – and we love it! Strong lines never go out of style, and project a stylish vision of clean elegance that is sought out by countless homeowners worldwide.
But don’t confuse clean, strong lines with being bland. Although quite straightforward, they make up a glamorous setting that can be the epitome of sophistication.
Looking at the house from this angle, it is quite impossible not to notice the myriad of horizontal and vertical lines strongly and proudly taking their places in the facade.
From the front, we clearly see three rectangle shapes that make up the different volumes of the house, intertwining gracefully to form walls, floors, rooms, roofs and terraces. Another strong characteristic of the modern style is its asymmetrical balance in layout (and furniture), which is quite visible in the front facade as well.
A tranquil white was chosen for the facade colour, with no excessive decorations or accessories to steal the spotlight from those strong lines. And to enhance the house’s features strikingly, the window frames and main entrance make use of a dark tone to highlight their presence, adding (yes, you guessed it) even more lines!
We all know the importance of natural lighting, and our architects for this project are certainly no exception. That is precisely why they opted for a good dose of glass sliding doors, on both floors.
The upstairs terrace, adjacent to the main bedroom, provides a scenic view of the surrounding neighbourhood, as well as a spacious floor where some al fresco entertainment or leisure can take place – from relaxing stargazing to quietly enjoying a novel with a delectable glass of Merlot.
Since the facade was so successful in flaunting a calm neutral white, the interiors decided to follow suit. Here, the living room walls are adorned with a pale coating, boosted further by including cupboards of lightly toned timber.
But contrast can be most successful, which is why the rest of the room opted to add some balance by including delightful shades of charcoal and grey.
That takes care of the neutral colour scheme most successfully, which is why a small dash of bright tones (produced predominantly by the green plants) were also added for optimum visual style.
Sitting in style must surely go hand in hand with cooking and dining fabulously? And with the selection of furniture chosen for the kitchen and dining room, that is most certainly the case here.
White cabinets were inserted in the kitchen, offsetting perfectly with the dark tones of the floor. Chic appliances grace the one wall, presenting optimum cooking choices for any meal imaginable.
And what could be a better surprise for a light-and-dark atmosphere than a fiery red? That devilish tone makes a surprise cameo most splendidly in the small plant pot, in the dining chairs, even on the wall above the stove settings.
And don’t forget to notice the abundant use of lines just about everywhere – on the furniture, the floor, the ceiling…
That strong red follows us into one of the bedrooms, where it makes a stunning appearance on the carpet. Notice how delectable it seems to glow when paired with those stark white walls.
The bedding colour continues with the neutral palette, while the absence of decor embellishments ensures that all eyes are on the clean space and stylish furniture.
Since this is one of the rooms that does not have a glass sliding door, a simple window above the bed takes care of natural lighting, projecting a faint glow onto each colour that the light touches.
