Easy steps for an ergonomic office space!

Ergonomics refers to the study of people's efficiency in their working environment. The point of these studies is to create a more comfortable, safe and productive work space.
Today at homify, we are going to show you how you can make your office space more ergonomic, without having to hire a professional. Not only will you become far more productive, whipping out your work in a matter of minutes, but you will feel far more comfortable doing it.
With these six easy steps, you will transform your office into a space worthy of scientific precision!
The first trick when it comes to the office space is to choose the right chair. If you're going to be spending most of the time sitting down at the desk, you want to make sure that you're getting the most support for your back.
Ergonomic chairs are usually endorsed by a chiropractor or a physiotherapist and have been specifically designed to protect and support your back. There are many suppliers of trendy and ergonomic chairs in South Africa, which means that you also have the opportunity to choose a comfortable and supportive chair that fits into your decor scheme too.
An ergonomic chair will ensure that you sit in a position that promotes good posture, looking after your lower back and your spine. It's the easiest way to avoid back problems!
If you are sitting at your desk and it is too high or too low, you could be putting unnecessary strain on your back and neck. The same goes for your computer monitor. You don't want to be straining your neck to be able to see what is going on in your inbox!
Most desks are built to be elbow height, allowing for a straight back while sitting at the desk. However, we aren't all the same height so you need to make sure that when you sit at your desk it is at elbow height. If not, adjust our chair to rectify.
When it comes to your computer monitor screen, it should be at eye level and you should be about 60cm away from the screen. You don't want to be too close to it so that your eyes get sore, but you also don't want to be so far away that you're squinting to see what is going on.
Your computer screen should also have a slight tilt to it, facing you at between 10 and 20 degrees.
Setting up your office station like this will make you feel instantly more comfortable!
Your keyboard and mouse are just as an important as any other tool or piece of furniture in your office, especially because you use them all day! You don't want to end up getting an injury, such as tendinitis or carpal tunnel syndrome because you've been using your keyboard or mouse incorrectly. You also want to be comfortable, no matter how long you end up spending at your desk!
Investing in a keyboard tray or keyboard extender can be key when it comes to creating an ergonomic office space. This will tilt the keyboard upwards, allowing you to reach it comfortably. Your shoulders should be relaxed and your arms should rest easily on the desk. Now you are ready to type away!
When it comes to your mouse, you don't want to be reaching across your desk every time that you need to use it. It should rest near your right hand (or your left hand if you are left-handed) and be easy to access at all times. Your upper arm should not move while you are using your mouse.
Standing desks are becoming increasingly popular around the world, allowing for good circulation and movement throughout the day. The concept is simple: instead of sitting sedentary at your desk all day, stand up and work! Your blood pressure and your heart will thank you later.
If you do opt for a standing desk, make sure that it is at the correct height. Your computer monitor should still be at eye level and your elbows should rest comfortably at the desk. Once you're used to working this way, you'll never want to sit again.
Never has health been so important, which is why ergonomics is so attractive. It allows companies to look after their employees, simply by designing the work place more effectively. However, it's also up to you to look after yourself.
First off, you want an office that inspires productivity, creativity and focus so stay away from clutter and chaos. This design, by Australian company RIKA, for example is peaceful, simple and elegant.
Once you've got a beautiful office that is ergonomically designed, it's important to sit in your chair properly, with your back straight. Use an app on your phone to remind you to breathe properly, stand up and stretch and move around. You don't want to become a chair potato!
You can even invest in the Apple Watch, which will remind you to stand up every hour on the hour.
We've talked about how your office should inspire comfort, focus and productivity but let's talk about how to achieve this a little further.
This design by 3D Casa Design shows us how natural light can play such an important part when it comes to a healthy work space. Windows allow natural light to stream into a space, warming it up while fresh air can flow through too. No need for air conditioners or heaters!
Place a plant on your desk as well, for a bit of natural decor. Not only do plants provide oxygen, but they add a gorgeous touch to any space.
Creating a comfortable work space should be a fun task that leaves you feeling more focused, energised and ready to take on work than every before!
