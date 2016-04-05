Easy steps for an ergonomic office space!

If you are sitting at your desk and it is too high or too low, you could be putting unnecessary strain on your back and neck. The same goes for your computer monitor. You don't want to be straining your neck to be able to see what is going on in your inbox!

Most desks are built to be elbow height, allowing for a straight back while sitting at the desk. However, we aren't all the same height so you need to make sure that when you sit at your desk it is at elbow height. If not, adjust our chair to rectify.

When it comes to your computer monitor screen, it should be at eye level and you should be about 60cm away from the screen. You don't want to be too close to it so that your eyes get sore, but you also don't want to be so far away that you're squinting to see what is going on.

Your computer screen should also have a slight tilt to it, facing you at between 10 and 20 degrees.

Setting up your office station like this will make you feel instantly more comfortable!