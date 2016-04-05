​The Floating House

From east to west and modern to rustic, homify 360° is your one-stop source for architectural beauties worldwide. And today we take a peek at a way of living that is decidedly more unique than most of us are used to.

Floating Habitats T/A Aquashell are pioneers when it comes to ecological floating residences, not just in terms of designing and building, but also selling. But their portfolio doesn’t just cover floating homes: restaurants, hotels and resorts are also included in their line of work, bringing forth an entire division of floating spaces that offer up exceptional spaces (as they say, location is everything).

Let’s take a look at this floating way of living.