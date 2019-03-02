The R3 million facelift for a Cape Town home

Francois Marais Architects is regarded as one of the country’s most esteemed architectural companies. With branches in Johannesburg and Cape Town, the firm has built an impressive portfolio detailing commercial- and residential projects across South Africa.
Since being established in 1996, the company has specialised in both architecture and interior design, continuing to commit to clients’ wants and need by taking their lifestyles and personalities into consideration to present unique luxury homes.
Today’s discovery focuses on one of the company’s latest creations: the alteration of a basic home into a modern masterpiece. Located in Camps Bay (and earning 10 out of 10 in terms of ocean- and mountain views), this residential space was put in the hands of the experts and got treated to a R3 million makeover.
Let’s explore!
What did we tell you about that view? Enjoying a fabulous glimpse of the Atlantic, plus Cape Town's Twelve Apostles (to be seen in later images), this modern creation surely has nothing to complain about in terms of location. Which makes perfect sense that such an open terrace was designed, complete with swimming pool and seating area.
With an equally impressive view, the open-plan living room treats us to a modern, almost minimalist design with its soft colours and less-is-more design.
A hop and a skip away from the lounging area we locate an impressively elongated breakfast bar, complete with modern bar stools to ensure comfy seating for guests.
Our favourite piece here? Probably those modern ceiling downlighters that resemble a glittering, star-studded night sky – the perfect touch to that mesmerising ocean view.
Don't discount the more private areas of this home, for they also have something to show off. Here in the master suite, the bedroom (blending nearly seamlessly with the bathroom) treats us to an elegant style that's just what is needed for a soothing space.
Would you like to see some more? Of course you do…
