The R3 million facelift for a Cape Town home

Francois Marais Architects is regarded as one of the country’s most esteemed architectural companies. With branches in Johannesburg and Cape Town, the firm has built an impressive portfolio detailing commercial- and residential projects across South Africa.

Since being established in 1996, the company has specialised in both architecture and interior design, continuing to commit to clients’ wants and need by taking their lifestyles and personalities into consideration to present unique luxury homes.

Today’s discovery focuses on one of the company’s latest creations: the alteration of a basic home into a modern masterpiece. Located in Camps Bay (and earning 10 out of 10 in terms of ocean- and mountain views), this residential space was put in the hands of the experts and got treated to a R3 million makeover.

Let’s explore!