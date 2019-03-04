Explore the modern family house by Johannesburg architects

When it comes to beautiful property and building designs in general, it takes the works of a skilled architect and design team to accomplish. You can be at ease knowing that your project is taken care of even the intricate stuff or problems that may occur along the way.

Architects from Johannesburg-based A4AC take the liberty to help another family to construct the perfect building with inspiration from nature, innovation and a love for sustainable living. The De Souza house is located near the Cradle Stone Mall and is close to other amenities making it the perfect location. Hence this well designed modern house is not only ideally located but ticks off all the boxes when it comes to entertainment, space, and accessibility.