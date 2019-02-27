A Plantation style home by Johannesburg interior designers

Located in Johannesburg, Deborah Garth Interior Design was established in March 1992. For more than 26 years, the firm has been specialising in high-end residential-, corporate-, and retail projects throughout South Africa, as well as abroad in England.
Apart from ensuring first-rate results for clients, Deborah Garth Interior Design is also firmly committed to establishing (and keeping) good relationships with various suppliers, vendors and other high-quality resources that aid in the firm’s high-standard work.
So, what was the result when this interior design company was asked to redo an entire four-bedroom house, including the patio, and lapa area? Let’s find out…
Apart from requesting a new look, the client just informed the designers that he wanted it to look “nice”, with no specifics regarding style or design.
For this specific project, it was something small that triggered an idea in the professionals: a hanging glass pendant which conjured up visions of a Plantation-style home. From there on, the project took shape and resulted in what it is today: a bright, open, welcoming and oh-so stylish residence.
Here in the new living room, a tranquil colour scheme of earthy neutrals and soft seafoam immediately puts one at ease, while the various textures and patterns ensure unforgettable (almost raw) character.
To stick to the budget, certain rooms got treated to a new vinyl wood-like design. In addition to a new colour scheme and fresh new furnishings, the house also got fitted with new and current light fixtures.
Here in the sitting area, one immediately gets the urge to lounge in style and take it easy while admiring the view seeping in through the generous shutters. Notice that even though there is a decent amount of décor, there is also a firm commitment to open space.
For the dining area, the style goes slightly more modern with the addition of clear glass, both in the dining table and the pendants dangling above it.
Upholstered seating in stone grey ensures comfort, while the layered lighting turns this dining room into a multi-functional space that can also work as an office and homework space for the little ones.
The same successful colour scheme gets repeated in this bedroom, where an entire focal wall gets splashed with seafoam green to complement the shutters. Floating shelves and a corner desk up the room's rustic factor while the ceiling light reminds us that even something as simple as lighting can also form part of a space’s décor.
Let’s sneak a peek at a few more images that further detail this contemporary home makeover.
