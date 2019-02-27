A Plantation style home by Johannesburg interior designers

Located in Johannesburg, Deborah Garth Interior Design was established in March 1992. For more than 26 years, the firm has been specialising in high-end residential-, corporate-, and retail projects throughout South Africa, as well as abroad in England.

Apart from ensuring first-rate results for clients, Deborah Garth Interior Design is also firmly committed to establishing (and keeping) good relationships with various suppliers, vendors and other high-quality resources that aid in the firm’s high-standard work.

So, what was the result when this interior design company was asked to redo an entire four-bedroom house, including the patio, and lapa area? Let’s find out…