Interview with the pros in Cape Town: Just Interior Design

Q: What does an interior designer do?

An interior designer’s primary goal is to, in short, combine form and function . Designers have the training and capability to combine the form and function in anything from an entire home to a piece of furniture in order to make life for clients more practical and aesthetically pleasing.

Examples of what interior designers can do: a basic scaled furniture layout before the foundations are cast, this will allow for the positioning of light fittings as well as plug points, thus preventing a situation where there might not be a plug point where you need one, or in the same right, an unused plug point staring at you in the face; selections of floor and wall finishes; sanitary and brassware; not to mention selecting the correct kitchen.

Q: Why is it necessary to hire an interior designer?

With the skill of an interior designer you have a professional to assist you in achieving your end goals with the correct advice. Most people who bypass the services of an interior designer usually spend more money on a project by correcting mistakes which could have been avoided by the professional skills of a designer.

Q: How do I choose the right interior designer?

This is a very personal decision. A good starting point is to do some research on a designer’s overall style and approach to design. The next best step to take is to meet with a few designers and to feel if your approach to design and problem solving is similar. This will sidestep any potential future issues.

Q: Can I work with interior designers in other cities or countries?

Yes, you can. Designers are able to carry out designs from anywhere in the world if they have the correct information. If a designer has detailed drawings of a space, a design can be conceptualised and implemented without the designer ever physically stepping foot into the space.