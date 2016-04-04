From Antique to Modern Delight

What do you get when you team a group of phenomenal architectural experts like the Spanish-based Auno 50 Interior Design with a 1960s home in Burgos that's only made up of 65 square metres? A modern masterpiece, that's what.
In today's Before and After, we are going to look at how an old apartment can be completely rehabilitated, resulting in a creative wonder. With expert design and tips and tricks to make even the smallest of spots look spacious and light, this is an ideabook that you want to explore today!
As Auno 50 Interior Design promises, they make the client's needs and desires a priority, while still incorporating design and functionality into their final product.
So today at homify we are going to look at how we can combine the charm of an antique apartment with a modern and sophisticated revamp. Let's go!
If you live in a small apartment, open plan is the way to go. As you'll see in this photograph, the designers have knocked out all of the walls, creating a spacious, open plan setting.
When you've eliminated all of the walls, you can make the most of every square inch. Not a single corner will become wasted space when you've limited the walls to only those that are necessary.
A really modern take on a small apartment is an industrial loft style, which we are going to see transform before our eyes!
In this photograph, we can see how the walls have restricted the apartment, creating a very dingy and dark atmosphere.
The hallway is not modern at all and separates all of the rooms from each other, wasting space. This door is a feature that has to go—the glass look is very outdated!
If there is a hallway, you want it to feature gorgeous and decorative items. This hallway doesn't feature anything trendy, stylish or modern.
Modern style is all about light and space, which this apartment is clearly missing.
The designers have done an incredible job, transforming this home into a modern dream. Light, space and trend have come to the party!
The kitchen is designed in a cube shape and has been finished in sleek white and black. This contrasts beautifully with the light wooden floors and darker brick walls.
You can see that the original cement beams have been retained in the design, creating that little touch of industrial chic. This works with the brick walls.
Do you see how the old and the new work together, creating a fusion of the traditional and the modern, the classic and the trendy?
When we move into the kitchen, we can see just how welcoming it is, with clear counter tops and a fantastic minimalist style.
When it comes to a small space, you want to keep everything simple and sleek, which means opting for smart storage solutions. Clutter and chaos will just make your home look smaller and more cramped. Store everything that isn't absolutely necessary or functional away in cupboards or on shelves. These designers have achieved this perfectly, keeping the counters free of any condiments, cutlery or crockery.
You may want to invest in some shiny new kitchen products and appliances that look high tech, take up little space and match each other.
When it comes to the living room and dining room, we can see how by removing the walls, the designers have created a beautiful flow throughout the modern apartment.
They have also kept the room simple and neat, opting for neutral colours like wood, charcoal and white. This is a great tip because you can keep the furniture for years! All you need to do is add some colourful paintings or cushions and swap them around every so often and you have a whole new look and feel.
The bookshelf is our favourite part of this space and proves just how valuable vertical space can be. When you only have 65 square metres of floor to work with, you need to utlise every square inch. This is the perfect example of how it is done!
The bedroom is another example of how simple often equals more sophisticated. With a bit of colour and a lot of light, you can have the perfect bedroom.
The designers have maintained a very clean and modern look in this space, with the light wooden floors and pale walls. In a small space, you want to incorporate as much light as possible, which is why large windows have been included throughout the bedroom. Not only is this much healthier and more eco-friendly, but it also makes the room warmer and more comfortable.
The rest of the room is practical and elegant. Only the necessary furniture pieces have been included in this space, which are complemented by the soft purple linen.
This Before and After shows what can be achieved with a bit of love and a bit of light.
