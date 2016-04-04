From Antique to Modern Delight

What do you get when you team a group of phenomenal architectural experts like the Spanish-based Auno 50 Interior Design with a 1960s home in Burgos that's only made up of 65 square metres? A modern masterpiece, that's what.

In today's Before and After, we are going to look at how an old apartment can be completely rehabilitated, resulting in a creative wonder. With expert design and tips and tricks to make even the smallest of spots look spacious and light, this is an ideabook that you want to explore today!

As Auno 50 Interior Design promises, they make the client's needs and desires a priority, while still incorporating design and functionality into their final product.

So today at homify we are going to look at how we can combine the charm of an antique apartment with a modern and sophisticated revamp. Let's go!