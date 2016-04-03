The Thatch Masterpiece

Architecture from the Netherlands defies the norm, leading to cutting-edge design, unique interpretations and dazzling results.
Designed by Lab32 Architects, this design is no exception. The designers have taken the classic thatch home and combined it with an incredibly modern concept to create a dream home.
Today at homify, we are going to show you why simple is smart and how the best types of architecture come from basic and beautiful functionality.
As Frank Lloyd Wright said,
Simplicity and repose are the qualities that measure the true value of any work of art.
In character, in manner, in style, in all things, the supreme excellence is simplicity.—Henry Wadsworth Longfellow
From the front of the house, we can see how simple works. A plain, thatch house sits on a gorgeous, manicured lawn and a pebbled driveway. At the end of the driveway, there's a garage where the cars and bicycles can be neatly stored out of sight.
The thatch roof is complemented by a simple, white exterior and large glass windows and doors. Even though the home is grand in size and its double-storey nature, it is simple and sophisticated in its exterior look and feel.
Don't get me wrong, I admire elegance and have an appreciation of the finer things in life. But to me, beauty lies in simplicity.—Mark Hyman
If we move around the back of the house, we get a glimpse of a slightly more grand design. The double-storey spills out onto the lawn, creating an incredible entertainment space that can be used by the whole family.
Large glass doors open the main house onto a patio, where we can see on the left there is a covered outside dining area. This is fantastic for braai's or barbeques, summer parties or even cozy winters cooking a potjie with some delicious red wine. This is a very modern design, allowing the whole family to be outside all at once, no matter what activities they are keen on. They can play cricket or soccer, have a hoola-hoop competition or even sunbathe—anything is possible in this fantastic space.
If you have a backyard, the trick is to keep your lawn beautifully manicured. Plant some great trees, flowers and bushes too! In the South African climate, you may also want to build a swimming pool. You can read: How much building a swimming pool really costs here.
Simplicity is the glory of expression.—Walt Whitman
If we move from the backyard into the home, we can see that simple but elegant design transcends from the exterior to the interior.
The dining room is sleek and minimalist, where a dark wooden table is flanked by gorgeous, white leather chairs. The dining room table complements the dark wooden floors that run throughout the open plan home.
A great design trick is to decorate a dining room, bedroom or living room with a vase of fresh flowers. It adds natural beauty, while remaining functional, which is a characteristic of the minimalist style as we know.
The large glass doors allow for an abundance of light to filter into the space, creating a very warm and earthy ambiance.
The beautiful silver lamps that hang over the dining room table are the finishing touch. They create a soft light so that the diners have a wonderful romantic glow while they are enjoying their dinner.
That's been one of my mantras—focus and simplicity. Simple can be harder than complex: You have to work hard to get your thinking clean to make it simple. But it's worth it in the end because once you get there, you can move mountains.—Steve Jobs
The kitchen is exquisite in its minimalist style and white finishes. You don't even want to make a mess in this space because it's just too beautiful. It is characterised by modern clean lines, sleek appliances and of course, the gorgeous, hygienic and sparkling white counter tops and cupboards.
The trick here is to make the most of the cupboards. You don't want kitchen accessories littered all over the place. Pack every condiment, piece of cutlery and crockery away and you'll be left with a kitchen that screams simple and sophisticated.
Truth is ever to be found in simplicity, and not in the multiplicity and confusion of things.—Isaac Newton
Simple, minimalist style doesn't mean that you have to compromise on comfort. In fact, comfort, functionality and style go hand in hand.
The designers have kept the white theme alive, but have teamed it with a cushy grey rug and silver cushions in the living room, allowing for a very cozy look and feel. Can't you imagine relaxing on these sofas with a cup of tea and a good book? It's peaceful, tranquil and light—the perfect ambiance for a living room.
The cherry on top when it comes to this fantastic living space is the fireplace. Modern and magical, it creates warmth and adds a very stylish touch to the room.
Have a look through these homify fireplaces for inspiration!
Elegance is achieved when all that is superfluous has been discarded and the human being discovers simplicity and concentration: the simpler and more sober the posture, the more beautiful it will be.—Paulo Coelho
We end off our tour in the bedroom, where the white design takes on another cosy yet tranquil and peaceful look and feel. The thick, cushy linen works with the light white curtains and pale flooring. The bedroom is open plan, spilling into the bathroom.
The simple, white design creates a very light look and feel. You'll notice that the designers have included only the bare necessities in this space. Functional design is at its best, even in the bedroom.
Everything about this home is simple and glorious. Each room has been carefully designed and carefully thought out. These are the designers that you want creating your dream home!
If you like this home, you'll love this ideabook on: Minimalist house dream designs.