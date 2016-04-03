The Thatch Masterpiece

Don't get me wrong, I admire elegance and have an appreciation of the finer things in life. But to me, beauty lies in simplicity. —Mark Hyman

If we move around the back of the house, we get a glimpse of a slightly more grand design. The double-storey spills out onto the lawn, creating an incredible entertainment space that can be used by the whole family.

Large glass doors open the main house onto a patio, where we can see on the left there is a covered outside dining area. This is fantastic for braai's or barbeques, summer parties or even cozy winters cooking a potjie with some delicious red wine. This is a very modern design, allowing the whole family to be outside all at once, no matter what activities they are keen on. They can play cricket or soccer, have a hoola-hoop competition or even sunbathe—anything is possible in this fantastic space.

If you have a backyard, the trick is to keep your lawn beautifully manicured. Plant some great trees, flowers and bushes too! In the South African climate, you may also want to build a swimming pool. You can read: How much building a swimming pool really costs here.