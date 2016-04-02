From Cluttered to Minimalist

Spanish interior decorators and designers, Bervic Interiors, have transformed a cozy little family kitchen nook into a modern design that looks like something out of an interior design magazine. And today at homify, we are going to explore it!
You will see how a bit of warmth, a bit of tidying and a bit of colour can completely change the look and feel of a space. Functionality and comfort collide in this beautiful space.
Practicality and trend are key—let's see how they work together.
In this image, we can see what the kitchen looked like before. It was a homely space, but it was also cluttered with accessories, condiments, cutlery and crockery.
While this kitchen is functional and cozy, it's also starting to look a bit worn and torn. There is nothing wrong with the appliances but they are not sleek or modern. The clutter on the counter tops also detracts from the granite tops, which must have been beautiful and stylish at some stage. Now it looks grimy with the old white cabinets and ceramic floors.
This dull space needs a breath of fresh air!
Now this is what we are talking about!
Beautiful, rich and new wood can completely transform a space. Don't you love the warmth and trend that it brings to the kitchen? Wood is also incredibly functional. It is easy to clean, a great surface to work on and doesn't wear or tear too quickly.
The designers have replaced the old surfaces with wood and have installed modern finishes in the form of sleek silver taps, brand new basins and a smart ventilator.
Wood is always a great addition to any room in the house. Also check out: These wooden staircases that wow!
We know what it's like to run a family home! With full laundry baskets, kids' toys and full time jobs, it's easy for clutter to build up. The problem is that it completely takes away from our beautiful design and decor, leaving a very untidy and unfashionable looking home.
We can barely see the walls, floors and furniture here—even if there was the most stylish of furniture pieces and the most beautiful of floors, we'd never know. This is a complete waste of space that could be used for beautiful kitchen products instead.
This doesn't even look like the same space that we saw in the last photograph.
The designers have gone for a completely minimalist look, clearing away all of the clutter and chaos. How have they achieved this? They've installed a large cupboard with a door that is built into the wall. All of the toys, books, clothes and other unnecessary objects can be stored out of sight.
They have also achieved character and charm by installing a beautiful wooden breakfast nook into the wall and adding a wonderful yellow/orange hue to the space. Don't you love the bar stool chairs and the trendy lamp?
Without chaos and mess, you create space, light and style in this kitchen.
Have a look through these inspired storage solutions for small homes.
From this angle, we can see how the gorgeous wooden floors work with the yellow/orange walls. The designers haven't gone over the top with the wooden features that we saw earlier, either. They've introduced it subtly and stylishly, where it complements the beautiful white cabinets, doors and walls.
With a few modern touches, you can also transform your kitchen. Introduce some stylish chairs, a trendy lamp and some warm colours and there you have it!
In this final photograph, we can see how the kitchen has been completely transformed. Every inch of the room has been utilised, creating a spacious, functional and trendy space.
The designers have proved that you don't need a huge home to have a wonderful kitchen. Convenient, comfortable and classy, an expert eye can change the whole look and feel of a space.
You should also have a look at these: Kitchen islands to treasure.