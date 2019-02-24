6 renovation projects that will increase your home’s value

Thinking about selling? In today’s property market one needs to take into account a variety of facts before making a move, and that includes renovation tasks to up your home’s current value.
Fortunately, we have our ear on the ground and know exactly which renovation projects will give your home’s selling price that much-needed boost…
Start with your property’s exteriors. Expand the living space with a deck or patio, an outdoor seating/dining area, or maybe even a built-in or freestanding grill/braaier. But keep in mind the rule of low upkeep, especially if you plan on selling to a millennial. They love outdoor spaces, but also consider maintenance costs, which is why swimming pools’ popularity have taken a nosedive in recent years.
And don’t forget about kerb appeal: trim those overgrown shrubs, ensure a neatly mowed lawn at all times, and maybe even consider a water-smart yard by replacing the grass with turf.
Another major selling point for your house is lower energy bills – in fact, “energy efficiency” was only second to “safe community” on the list of attributes that would help to convince a potential buyer.
Some of the more popular ways to incorporate this is via high-efficiency windows (Energy Star-certified windows can lower a house’s energy bills by 7 – 15%) and LED lights.
In addition to keeping a house looking beautiful, paint also defends those surfaces from the elements. But don’t spend a fortune on having your whole house repainted; rather focus on the high-traffic areas such as the kitchen and bathrooms.
So, what’s the winning colour scheme? Neutrals like whites and off-whites remain the top-selling interior colour palettes, as they allow the majority of homebuyers to envision the spaces as their own.
Another thing millennials are looking out for when house hunting? A modern/updated kitchen! But if you’re planning on selling, no need to rip out the entire culinary space and start from scratch – a few choice touch-ups can also do the trick.
Consider new appliances (stainless steel conveys a clean, contemporary look and feel), as well as a new countertop and flooring, which can all result in a fresh, pulled-together look. And we also recommend a new coat of paint to those kitchen walls and/or cabinets and updating the hardware.
It’s a fact that the existing housing stock isn’t equipped to safely accommodate that many older people. Think of all the modern houses that flaunt steep staircases, narrow hallways, slippery step-in bathtubs and showers, etc.
To be a forward-thinking homeowner (even if you don’t want to sell down the road), your home improvements will benefit people of all ages, not just the youngsters or seniors. Our recommendations? A curbless walk-in-shower which eliminates a threshold and is wheelchair accessible, not to mention sleek and streamlined. And also a master bedroom on the main / ground floor, cancelling out the need to climb up stairs every day!
A bigger layout isn’t necessarily the better option in today’s market, but strategically increasing the amount of living space will definitely boost your home’s value.
Think about flex rooms (also called double-duty rooms), usually advertised as an additional living area that can be turned into anything from a guest bedroom and yoga studio to a kids’ play space or study.
Another great feature is a granny flat, which can be used to house an additional family member or provide rental income.
