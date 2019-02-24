6 renovation projects that will increase your home’s value

Start with your property’s exteriors. Expand the living space with a deck or patio, an outdoor seating/dining area, or maybe even a built-in or freestanding grill/braaier. But keep in mind the rule of low upkeep, especially if you plan on selling to a millennial. They love outdoor spaces, but also consider maintenance costs, which is why swimming pools’ popularity have taken a nosedive in recent years.

And don’t forget about kerb appeal: trim those overgrown shrubs, ensure a neatly mowed lawn at all times, and maybe even consider a water-smart yard by replacing the grass with turf.

To help with a decent restoration/renovation project, why not consider Form Add Function? Located in Johannesburg, this renovation company are experts when it comes to providing architectural plans for commercial and residential clients, taking charge of additions and extensions, and a myriad of other building / structural projects.



