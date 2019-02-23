Your browser is out-of-date.

A full modern home by Johannesburg architects

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
The Gamito residence in Weltervreden Park
Our newest residential discovery comes from Top Centre Properties in Johannesburg. As a privately owned property development company, Top Centre Properties is fully committed to top-notch results when it comes to full property development, architectural designs, contractors, construction, as well as renovation projects and interior designing. 

Let’s see the amazing results that transpired when the firm took on a modern home in Weltevredenpark in Roodepoort, right outside Johannesburg.

The oh-so relaxing back yard

Gamito Residence: a modern look for the outside
TOP CENTRE PROPERTIES GROUP (PTY) LTD

Gamito Residence: a modern look for the outside

TOP CENTRE PROPERTIES GROUP (PTY) LTD
TOP CENTRE PROPERTIES GROUP (PTY) LTD
TOP CENTRE PROPERTIES GROUP (PTY) LTD

We don’t usually kick off a discovery at the rear end of a property, but can you really blame us this time? Situated on a slight slope, this modern house makes full use of its location to conjure up a tranquil, spa-like back yard. 

Notice how the amalgamation of neutral hues (beige of the walls, stone-greys of the steps) makes the cool blues of the pool and serene greens of the lawn simply pop. 

An inviting layout

Gamito Residence: A fresh garden view
TOP CENTRE PROPERTIES GROUP (PTY) LTD

Gamito Residence: A fresh garden view

TOP CENTRE PROPERTIES GROUP (PTY) LTD
TOP CENTRE PROPERTIES GROUP (PTY) LTD
TOP CENTRE PROPERTIES GROUP (PTY) LTD

Open-layout is the order of the modern-day home, and this house is certainly no exception. Stepping through the gigantic folding doors we enter the living room (coated in brilliant whites and gleaming surfaces) which shares its seamless space with the kitchen.

The cooking corner

Gamito Residence: The kitchen
TOP CENTRE PROPERTIES GROUP (PTY) LTD

Gamito Residence: The kitchen

TOP CENTRE PROPERTIES GROUP (PTY) LTD
TOP CENTRE PROPERTIES GROUP (PTY) LTD
TOP CENTRE PROPERTIES GROUP (PTY) LTD

Even though this is an open-plan design, the creators ensured easy distinction between the various areas, i.e. the kitchen enjoying a much earthier colour scheme, plus its ceiling pendants dangling above the breakfast bar which help to set it apart from the lounge.

The bright bathroom

Gamito Residence: The modern bathroom
TOP CENTRE PROPERTIES GROUP (PTY) LTD

Gamito Residence: The modern bathroom

TOP CENTRE PROPERTIES GROUP (PTY) LTD
TOP CENTRE PROPERTIES GROUP (PTY) LTD
TOP CENTRE PROPERTIES GROUP (PTY) LTD

For this bathroom, an appropriate amount of textures and patterns were brought in to ensure strong character amongst all those soft neutral hues. Case in point, the subway tiles adorning the wall behind the tub and turning it into an almost focal point of this gleaming space.

Let’s enjoy a few more images to see what else the creators of this gorgeous home came up with…

Gamito Residence: Open interiors
TOP CENTRE PROPERTIES GROUP (PTY) LTD

Gamito Residence: Open interiors

TOP CENTRE PROPERTIES GROUP (PTY) LTD
TOP CENTRE PROPERTIES GROUP (PTY) LTD
TOP CENTRE PROPERTIES GROUP (PTY) LTD

Gamito Residence: Open interiors
TOP CENTRE PROPERTIES GROUP (PTY) LTD

Gamito Residence: Open interiors

TOP CENTRE PROPERTIES GROUP (PTY) LTD
TOP CENTRE PROPERTIES GROUP (PTY) LTD
TOP CENTRE PROPERTIES GROUP (PTY) LTD

Gamito Residence: The front façade
TOP CENTRE PROPERTIES GROUP (PTY) LTD

Gamito Residence: The front façade

TOP CENTRE PROPERTIES GROUP (PTY) LTD
TOP CENTRE PROPERTIES GROUP (PTY) LTD
TOP CENTRE PROPERTIES GROUP (PTY) LTD

Gamito Residence: a modern look for the outside
TOP CENTRE PROPERTIES GROUP (PTY) LTD

Gamito Residence: a modern look for the outside

TOP CENTRE PROPERTIES GROUP (PTY) LTD
TOP CENTRE PROPERTIES GROUP (PTY) LTD
TOP CENTRE PROPERTIES GROUP (PTY) LTD

It’s not too late yet to catch up with the Top 7 interior design trends in South Africa for 2019.  

What and who you need before hiring a contractor in South Africa
Would you consider this modern creation for your family home?

