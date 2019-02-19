Your browser is out-of-date.

14 beautiful bedroom design ideas with balconies

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
ULTRA MODERN RESIDENCE, FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS Modern style bedroom
We all know the importance of a beautiful view, regardless of which area or floor you’re on, but today we specifically want to highlight bedroom views. 

Imagine you’re comfortably lounging in a deluxe bedroom; a king-size beauty with a stunning headboard and oh-so lavish sheeting. A fabulous view floods in from the floor-to-ceiling glass doors which open up onto a balcony – the ideal spot to enjoy an al fresco coffee before you kick-start the day (or a glass of wine to end the day). 

Let’s take a look at some beautiful bedrooms with balconies that can make that dream come true…

1. Seasoned professionals for a supreme look

ULTRA MODERN RESIDENCE, FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS Modern style bedroom
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

ULTRA MODERN RESIDENCE

FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

A neutral/sophisticated colour palette, plus heaps of space, ensures this design is a classic-meets-modern marvel. And let's not forget about that world-class landscape view!

Deserving a round of applause for this modern beauty is Francois Marais Architects, one of South Africa’s leading architectural firms. With branches in both Johannesburg and Cape Town, this firm has been producing high-quality designs every since it was established back in 1996. Today, it remains one of the most popular architectural companies in the country, thanks to its firm commitment to first-rate results, but also due to its energy efficiency and green star rated buildings for both commercial- and residential clients.  

2.

Residence Naidoo, FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS Modern style bedroom
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

Residence Naidoo

FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

The view and style may be different, but number 2 on our list is still firmly committed to bringing a top-notch design with lavish finishes.

3.

Residence Calaca, FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS Modern style bedroom
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

Residence Calaca

FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

Opting for a cleaner approach (both in design and colour scheme), this off-white space ensures lots of greens and blues are added via the vast views flooding indoors.

4.

Casa Santiago 49, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Modern style bedroom
Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Who says you need an expansive landscape in order to enjoy a beautiful view? This charming bedroom's fantastic design is undoubtedly thanks to the exquisite terrace outdoors.

5.

Casa Xixim, Specht Architects Specht Architects Tropical style bedroom
Specht Architects
Specht Architects

That ocean view is, obviously, priceless, but don't discount the dreamy design of this tropical main suite.

6.

Master Bedroom dwell design Modern style bedroom
dwell design
dwell design

Opting for a more classic look, this bedroom perfectly combines neutral hues and patterned textures with a lush garden view.

7.

House Swart (Cameron Court Unit 1), Swart & Associates Architects Swart & Associates Architects Modern style bedroom
Swart &amp; Associates Architects
Swart & Associates Architects

We can just imagine sipping champagne on this wooden deck balcony. Can you feel that cool breeze blowing indoors?

8.

Exner Penthouse, 2MD Exclusive Italian Design 2MD Exclusive Italian Design Modern style bedroom
2MD Exclusive Italian Design
2MD Exclusive Italian Design

This modern bedroom's unique timber headboard may be its focal feature, but wait until the cityscape beyond that spacious balcony turns into a glittering backdrop. 

9.

Guest Bedroom AB DESIGN Minimalist bedroom
AB DESIGN

Guest Bedroom

AB DESIGN
AB DESIGN
AB DESIGN

Our favourite piece here? Undoubtedly those eye-catching pendants dangling from the ceiling which (almost) steal the attention from that dream-like view.

10.

Classic Modern bedroom Kraaines Interiors - Decor by Cherice BedroomBeds & headboards
Kraaines Interiors—Decor by Cherice
Kraaines Interiors - Decor by Cherice

The perfect contrast: a tranquil modern bedroom upping the style factor while the hustle and bustle of the city outdoors can be enjoyed on the beautiful balcony!

11.

Main Bedrrom homify Modern style bedroom Wood Grey Bedroom view,bedroom,wood flooring,warm colours,glass facade,sliding door
homify
homify

Which is a must-have for you in this modern bedroom: that floor-to-ceiling fireplace to enhance the cosy factor, or the elongated balcony on which to marvel at the city lights? 


12.

CASA SOARE, Stuen Arquitectos Stuen Arquitectos Modern style bedroom Stone Grey
Stuen Arquitectos
Stuen Arquitectos

Stone (both in material and colour) ensures a rather masculine look for this spacious bedroom.


13.

Penthouse Vitacura, NEF Arq. NEF Arq. Modern style bedroom
NEF Arq.
NEF Arq.

Even quaint little balconies can be styled up in a big way—just see this cute creation with its red Scandinavian chairs and super contemporary steel table! The perfect add-on to an already wow-worthy bedroom. 

14.

Casa Horto OBM 79, Maria Claudia Faro Maria Claudia Faro Tropical style bedroom Blue
Maria Claudia Faro
Maria Claudia Faro

Thanks to a clever choice in flooring materials, this balcony almost seamlessly flows out of the bedroom's wooden floors. Just see how the natural materials complement the lush forest-like setting.

Need to up the style levels of your sleeping space? Then see our 10 ways to make your bedroom look like a hotel.

Which of these bedroom-and-balcony combinations is your first choice?

