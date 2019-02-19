14 beautiful bedroom design ideas with balconies

We all know the importance of a beautiful view, regardless of which area or floor you’re on, but today we specifically want to highlight bedroom views.

Imagine you’re comfortably lounging in a deluxe bedroom; a king-size beauty with a stunning headboard and oh-so lavish sheeting. A fabulous view floods in from the floor-to-ceiling glass doors which open up onto a balcony – the ideal spot to enjoy an al fresco coffee before you kick-start the day (or a glass of wine to end the day).

Let’s take a look at some beautiful bedrooms with balconies that can make that dream come true…