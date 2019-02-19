14 beautiful bedroom design ideas with balconies

We all know the importance of a beautiful view, regardless of which area or floor you’re on, but today we specifically want to highlight bedroom views.
Imagine you’re comfortably lounging in a deluxe bedroom; a king-size beauty with a stunning headboard and oh-so lavish sheeting. A fabulous view floods in from the floor-to-ceiling glass doors which open up onto a balcony – the ideal spot to enjoy an al fresco coffee before you kick-start the day (or a glass of wine to end the day).
Let’s take a look at some beautiful bedrooms with balconies that can make that dream come true…
A neutral/sophisticated colour palette, plus heaps of space, ensures this design is a classic-meets-modern marvel. And let's not forget about that world-class landscape view!
Deserving a round of applause for this modern beauty is Francois Marais Architects, one of South Africa’s leading architectural firms. With branches in both Johannesburg and Cape Town, this firm has been producing high-quality designs every since it was established back in 1996. Today, it remains one of the most popular architectural companies in the country, thanks to its firm commitment to first-rate results, but also due to its energy efficiency and green star rated buildings for both commercial- and residential clients.
The view and style may be different, but number 2 on our list is still firmly committed to bringing a top-notch design with lavish finishes.
Opting for a cleaner approach (both in design and colour scheme), this off-white space ensures lots of greens and blues are added via the vast views flooding indoors.
Who says you need an expansive landscape in order to enjoy a beautiful view? This charming bedroom's fantastic design is undoubtedly thanks to the exquisite terrace outdoors.
That ocean view is, obviously, priceless, but don't discount the dreamy design of this tropical main suite.
Opting for a more classic look, this bedroom perfectly combines neutral hues and patterned textures with a lush garden view.
We can just imagine sipping champagne on this wooden deck balcony. Can you feel that cool breeze blowing indoors?
This modern bedroom's unique timber headboard may be its focal feature, but wait until the cityscape beyond that spacious balcony turns into a glittering backdrop.
Our favourite piece here? Undoubtedly those eye-catching pendants dangling from the ceiling which (almost) steal the attention from that dream-like view.
The perfect contrast: a tranquil modern bedroom upping the style factor while the hustle and bustle of the city outdoors can be enjoyed on the beautiful balcony!
Which is a must-have for you in this modern bedroom: that floor-to-ceiling fireplace to enhance the cosy factor, or the elongated balcony on which to marvel at the city lights?
Stone (both in material and colour) ensures a rather masculine look for this spacious bedroom.
Even quaint little balconies can be styled up in a big way—just see this cute creation with its red Scandinavian chairs and super contemporary steel table! The perfect add-on to an already wow-worthy bedroom.
Thanks to a clever choice in flooring materials, this balcony almost seamlessly flows out of the bedroom's wooden floors. Just see how the natural materials complement the lush forest-like setting.
