A beginner's guide to home decor

Have you recently moved and feel that you need to decorate your home exactly to your taste? Do you feel a bit lost and do not know where to start or what to do with all of your ideas? On top of everything, do you have a fixed budget to devote to the decoration and do not want to exceed it? If the answer was yes to any of these, stay tuned to this article made just for you!

When the mission is to decorate a house, we may lose quickly, spending more than what we can or that we were counting on. A little ornament here, a frame here and that beautiful blanket we saw in our favourite store become huge burdens on the budget. Even worse, often these object do not fit exactly as we thought, and are eventually stowed away in a corner, given away or sold at a lower price. At best, we can return them to the store where we bought it from, but the feeling of frustration will be the same.

Problems can also arise after the fact as a lack of practical sense of some decorative elements (yes, that life-size Darth Vader figure was our dream since the first film of the saga, but we did not imagine it will have to be moved every time we have a dinner party, or scare overnight guests to no end). It is important that the decoration of our house fits in our day to day lives and our way of being, so that nothing is displaced in the environment.

Having said that, our team chose some tips to create a decorating guide for beginners. Curious? Come and see our suggestions!