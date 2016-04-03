A kitchen for each zodiac sign!

Interior decoration reflects the personality of each person, and the construction of personality comes through the experiences that life offers us. Along our path, we come to know places, people and situations that make us change the way we see the world and the way we think. This sum of these factors have a major impact on our understanding of ourselves, our environment, and consequently, our living spaces.

However, many of us are convinced that astrology affects our way of being. If you're among them, do not miss this ideabook! We have selected twelve kitchens based on the characteristics commonly attributed to each zodiac sign. However, if the proposal corresponding to your sign does not intrigue you completely, you can always take a look at the other pictures!

Ready to embark on our journey through the stars?