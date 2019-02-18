The 5 best water-resistant flooring options for South African homes

It’s no secret that areas of the home prone to dampness, wetness and high moisture levels pose challenges for flooring, seeing as so many flooring materials are prone to mould and rot.

As a general rule, floor coverings made from inorganic materials (like synthetic plastics) are better than floorings that contain organic materials (which technically refers to any material that is carbon-based and was once living, but when used to describe flooring materials, it usually denotes plant-based materials like solid hardwood, bamboo, etc.).

Waterproof flooring is the latest trend, both for residential houses and commercial spaces. But which flooring options are the best when it comes to being water-resistant while also flaunting a fabulous design?

Glad you asked…