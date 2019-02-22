What and who you need before hiring a contractor in South Africa

Municipalities are doing more to put a stop to illegal building work. Remember that any structure with a solid roof must have an approved plan and needs to be constructed within the building line setbacks for the property. If it’s a garage or car port, consent from your neighbour is necessary.

Building inspectors are required to inspect a home before it’s sold so they can issue a rates clearance certificate. This is in order to determine that what has been built is reflected on the approved plans they have on record.

When there is no plan for building work, it is up to the owner to submit an as-built plan to the municipality.

Should the work conform to the relevant building- and zoning regulations, there shouldn’t be any issues. Otherwise you could be liable for the structural amendments, possibly even the demolishing of the entire structure.