A Wooden House For The Modern Age

Welcome to a beautiful home in Vreeland, the Netherlands. It is an excellent example of the simplicity of modern design that is also of a higher aesthetic grade. This building is brought to us by ScanaBouw, a firm of home builders based in Huissen.

The firm’s philosophy revolves around the idea that building castles in the sky will bring you nowhere. That is why they will make sure that your budget, ideal home size, plot planning, and statutory building size are all in order to obtain your dream home, just where you want it. They then move forward to an architectural draft and will not continue until the client is completely satisfied.

With such a clear and simple, client-centred approach, we are sure to find a home to make anyone happy. Let’s take a look!