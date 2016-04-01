A House of Minimalist Charm

The age of modern architecture certainly has its foundation in the ever-popular maxim that less is more. Although it is a phrase now exploited to tedium, it remains a cornerstone of universally recognised good architecture, and the reign of simplicity is far from over.

A pioneer of the minimalist movement, Mies van der Rohe, is the architect renowned for starting the less is more revolution, and his excellent track record with astonishing buildings strengthened this approach. He, and many other influential architects of the time, believed in extreme clarity and simplicity of architectural projects, in order to emphasise the implied freedom assured by free-flowing spaces. Another of his popular quotes are: “I don’t want to be interesting. I want to be good.” This is exactly what minimalist design entails – the sacrifice of ornamentation and attention-grabbing elements for a high-quality whole.

Today we will take a look at a contemporary house which fully embraces the principles of minimalism with excellent results. This family home in South Korea has simplicity as its underlying principle, but manages to be warm and inviting. Let’s see how this is achieved.