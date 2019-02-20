Save vs. splurge: Interior designer's advice for spending on furniture

It’s no surprise that decorating a home can cost an arm and a leg. However, you may be surprised to learn that a tight budget can also be enough for a beautifully decorated house – it all depends on how you plan your shopping sprees!
The secret? Mixing top-notch décor pieces / furnishings for the really important spaces and then splurging much less for the other areas. And now you are probably wondering what the pieces are you need to focus on, right?
Let’s find out…
Pick one made of strong material. If you want it to last through years and years of family meals and dinner parties, hardwoods like mahogany, walnut, maple, and oak are recommended. Tables made from engineered or composite woods (including plywoods) might be economical now, but won’t last nearly as long as the real thing.
Sofas and couches usually fall on the more expensive side of furnishings, yet they are also one of the most-used items in any home. So, splurge a little and search for one made of high-quality materials like kiln-dried hardwood and eight-way hand-tied spring construction.
To save on future expenses, opt for a classic style. That way, you can simply reupholster it with new fabrics/colours later one instead of having to buy an entire new sofa.
Don’t overlook the practicality of a decent floor lamp, which can be moved anywhere and create a really atmospheric light. And if your home/room seems a bit on the cold side, replace the bulb with a ‘warmer’ one to instantly change the look of the space.
Here’s where you can actually cheat a bit! Side tables are dime a dozen these days and can be picked up almost anywhere. The great thing is that they don’t see that much wear and tear, which means you can compromise a bit on the quality (and, thus, the price).
Another item which you don’t need to spend a fortune one, considering how many times they get walked over and spilled on. Look for cheaper ones but with great colours / patterns so they can still grab some attention. And once it gets damaged, throw it out and replace with another equally cheap one. So easy!
Décor is what gives a home its character, but that doesn’t mean you need to spend a fortune on it. Add some personality to those bookcases and mantels with items that have meaning instead of overly expensive prices.
