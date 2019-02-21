An interview with Johannesburg interior design firm Spegash Interiors

Q: Your projects have often been described as “eclectic”. Would you agree with that?

Yes, often clients, especially if they are a couple, will have different tastes and ideas. The challenge then for the decorator is to come up with an interior that will make both parties happy. That is when my experience as a designer and my understanding of design comes into play and I am able to create a space that is eclectic, well-balanced and interesting.

There is a fine line between styles that are well put-together and a space that is filled with a whole lot of different elements and becomes kitsch.

Q: Is there a signature touch that you bring to all your designs?

Yes there probably is. I think each designer will have their own signature touch and this is a very important element of design and how people choose an interior designer. My signature touch is about comfort, elegance and lux. I want the spaces I design to be practical and graceful.

Q: Do you have any rules that you absolutely work by?

There are no hard and fast rules when it comes to design—just make sure it is well balanced.