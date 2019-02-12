6 staircase designs from a Cape Town professional

With the capacity to be both functional and aesthetically pleasing (with the right design, of course), staircases are one of our favourite structures ever! And whether they’re located inside or outdoors, or flaunt an open- or closed-riser design, one professional company that clearly mean business with staircase designs is RENOV8 Construction (Pty) Ltd.

Based in the Western Cape, RENOV8 Construction (Pty) Ltd has been in charge of various commercial- and residential projects since the company was founded in 2005 by Sean Westraad. Commercial construction, fit-outs for retail spaces, and upmarket residential homes form part of the firm’s main focus, but one look at their growing portfolio will showcase numerous high-end projects and services, including renovations, brand-new builds, plus interior- and exterior structures.

Let’s take a look at the fabulous results that arise once the company gets put in charge of steel staircases…