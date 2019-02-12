6 staircase designs from a Cape Town professional

With the capacity to be both functional and aesthetically pleasing (with the right design, of course), staircases are one of our favourite structures ever! And whether they’re located inside or outdoors, or flaunt an open- or closed-riser design, one professional company that clearly mean business with staircase designs is RENOV8 Construction (Pty) Ltd.
Based in the Western Cape, RENOV8 Construction (Pty) Ltd has been in charge of various commercial- and residential projects since the company was founded in 2005 by Sean Westraad. Commercial construction, fit-outs for retail spaces, and upmarket residential homes form part of the firm’s main focus, but one look at their growing portfolio will showcase numerous high-end projects and services, including renovations, brand-new builds, plus interior- and exterior structures.
Let’s take a look at the fabulous results that arise once the company gets put in charge of steel staircases…
Like a contemporary dream, this modern design floats upwards to carry us to the next level. And what do we think about those chocolate-brown hues paired with the off-white background? Or the fabulous open space underneath just waiting to be filled with furnishings or décor? Or the wall-mounted fittings delicately lighting our steps?
Our thoughts on all these? Simply amazing!
Flaunting its contemporary cuteness at one of Cape Town’s most prized shopping spaces is this external stringer staircase manufactured from steel and aluminium. Just imagine this subtle-yet-strong design linking the ground- and first-floor storeys of a modern beach house!
Comprising wood and metal, this open-riser connects a top-floor storey with the entertainment area below. Watch how the wooden surfaces from the steps and deck perfectly match up, ensuring a design that visually flows from top to bottom—literally!
Wood, glass and aluminium come together to make up this contemporary design in an office space. Matching the architectural style of the building while also enhancing the interiors, this open beauty is all about business—and lots of visual aesthetics, of course.
How's this for a first impression? Seeing as this modern design is located at the entryway of a house, we have no doubt that it aims to pleases guests right upon entering.
Last but certainly not least, this spiral design which magically curves out of the floor to the next storey. Umber-brown treads and a shiny aluminium handrail complement one another exquisitely, making up a design that is simultaneously practical and oh-so pretty.
