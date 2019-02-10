Top 7 interior design trends in South Africa for 2019

We’re not even two full months into 2019 and already a bunch of interior design trends have emerged that people can’t seem to get enough of. And in a time where so much seems to divide us it’s really refreshing to find something that we have in common, even if it is the furnishings, décor, colours and patterns that we bring into our homes.

So, what style-up touches do you need to abide by in order to be considered “trendy” for the rest of this year? Let’s find out…