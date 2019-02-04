Beyond tomorrow: What will the smart kitchen look like?

But how will tomorrow’s technology affect the rest of our homes?

• There is set to be big changes in water usage. South Africa continues to be one of the top 30 water-scarce countries in the world. In the future, more houses will opt for built-in rainwater tanks and dual reticulation greywater systems. That will lead to a decrease in large gardens and swimming pools, and bathtubs may become almost extinct – but the great news is that we can look forward to some amazing new shower designs, like ones that automatically turn off after 2/3 minutes.

• Garages will go, and we might even see a future with built-in ‘helipads’ on rooftops. But even if air transport doesn’t happen the way a lot of us are hoping it would, Uber, Taxify and lift-sharing apps will definitely continue to grow and cause a decline in car ownership. Thus, there’ll be less use for your standard garage, meaning we’ll either see smaller plots of land or garages being used for other activities, like home gyms.

• Multi-purpose rooftops will become a thing if food prices continue to rise. Imagine more and more people growing their own produce on their rooftops and walls/vertical spaces as gardens shrink.

• A new interior design look for your house every day (or as often as you wish), thanks to LED and projection technology. Just imagine choosing Damascus-patterned wallpaper for your living room the morning, and then switching over to a smoky blue paint effect for after-dinner drinks. The importance of TV placements will also decrease, thanks to mobile projectors that will allow us to stream our favourite shows on any wall or surface around the house!

For more inspiration regarding our culinary spaces, see these 11 smart small kitchen designs.



