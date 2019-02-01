Shipping containers: The best option for a second home in Johannesburg

On 1 February 2019, the new City of Johannesburg Land Use Scheme came into action. This introduced several new rules and processes intended to promote the country’s economic development, attract investment, and represent a more inclusive and integrated approach toward the regulation and enforcement of land use and development rules in Johannesburg.

But what does that mean for us ordinary homeowners who are looking to erect a second dwelling for additional space / income purposes? Well, previously, in order to get a second dwelling application approved, the process was quite admin-intensive, lengthy, and costly. The new town planning scheme makes this process much easier, as it allows for a second dwelling without a consent use application!

So, if you were dreaming about owning an extra living space for rental or AirBnB purposes, this is definitely great news. Sure, you still have to submit the relevant building plans for your new structure, but if you go with a shipping container by A4AC ARCHITECTS, they take care of that for you!