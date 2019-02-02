The one-bedroom Sandton apartment with heaps of style

For today’s dose of excellence, we turn to interior design firm CKW Lifestyle in Johannesburg. Noted as one of the prime design companies in the country, CKW Lifestyle also has additional expertise in structural elements and interior architecture.

Originally established as Craig Whitehead Interiors in 1996, the firm has collaborated with other seasoned designers and manufacturers in the industry to become CKW Lifestyle. Today, the company flaunts an ever-expanding portfolio with projects ranging from interior design and decorating, customised furniture to upholstery and soft furnishings.

Let’s see what the firm accomplished when tasked with a stylish little pied-à-terre for a designer in Sandton…