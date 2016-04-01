A Kitchen Transformed!

Kitchen styles come and go and if you like to keep up with the latest trends, you may find that you are tempted to renovate your kitchen every few years! Modern appliances replace old school appliances, smart technology takes over and light wood becomes the new dark wood.
The same goes for the rest of the house. Your living room may start to look tired, your bedroom may be out of fashion and your bathrooms could do with a fresh coat of paint.
So how do you transform your home every few years without breaking the bank?
Well in today's homify article, we are going to show you how Scala Proyectos, Spanish restoration and renovation company, have changed the whole look and feel of a home by revamping the kitchen. Because the truth is that if you have a modern, state of the art kitchen, the rest of your home will all pull together.
Let's have a closer look!
In this first image of the kitchen, we can see how old-school this space looked before it's fantastic renovation. The space hasn't being utilised adequately, with the sink area becoming cramped and crowded as soon as there are a few dishes in the sink.
The darker wood and mismatched counter-tops don't create a very modern or sleek look. We are transported to the 1970's when we step into this kitchen. The cupboards and cabinets are a stained wood, which is a bit out of style. There are also far too many kitchen objects and accessories on the kitchen counters—an absolute no-no when you have a small kitchen.
Your kitchen products should be minimalist, sleek and out of sight.
The renovators have scraped the contents of the old kitchen out, creating a platform for a brand new fresh start. How exciting is it to have a new space to work with?
While this might be a little scary, it's the best way to do it if your kitchen needs a revamp. It's time to opt for new appliances, new accessories, new counter tops and a totally new style that will last for many, many years!
Ensure that if you ever opt for a full-on kitchen renovation, you choose a company like this one—experts who know what they are doing.
Can you believe the difference?
The new, transformed kitchen is light, bright and modern! And can you see how it's changed the whole look and feel of the entire home?
White is the way to go when it comes to kitchens. It creates an incredibly clean, hygienic and light environment that will brighten up even the gloomiest of spaces. The light wooden floors complement the white cupboards and walls.
You'll also notice that the designers have included a lot of glass windows and doors to allow an abundance of light into the space. This is a must when it comes to small spaces.
Look at how the new kitchen doesn't feature any clutter or accessories on the counter tops. Minimalist design is all about smart storage solutions and functionality. Whatever isn't necessary must be unseen!
Utilise your kitchen cupboards and shelves by storing blenders, crockery, cutlery and other appliances out of sight, leaving your kitchen counter tops neat and clear. Don't you think this makes the kitchen seem so much larger?
The gas stove and sleek oven are our favourite part of the new kitchen. If you're going to revamp this space, then you want the best new appliances that make the most of smart technology.
Can you believe this is the same kitchen from the first photograph?
Without breaking the bank, it's still important to ensure the rest of the house fits in with the new kitchen. You can't have a sparkling, modern design in one room and then an old-fashioned and shabby cupboard like this one in the other room. You may need to replace or repaint wooden cupboards and floors so that your whole home looks trendy, new and stylish!
There are fantastic little tips and tricks to make a space look more modern and more spacious. See how to stylishly split a room without a wall.
Can you believe this is the same room? With a lick of paint, brand new light, wooden flooring and a new cupboard door, it is completely transformed and fits in beautifully with the kitchen.
The use of the mirror is genius, making the room look that much bigger. If you have a small apartment or home, installing mirrors is a great tip for making rooms look bigger. Why? Because the reflection creates depth.
Do you see how transforming your kitchen and creating a fresh new look and feel around it can completely change the style of your home?
