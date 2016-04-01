A Kitchen Transformed!

Kitchen styles come and go and if you like to keep up with the latest trends, you may find that you are tempted to renovate your kitchen every few years! Modern appliances replace old school appliances, smart technology takes over and light wood becomes the new dark wood.

The same goes for the rest of the house. Your living room may start to look tired, your bedroom may be out of fashion and your bathrooms could do with a fresh coat of paint.

So how do you transform your home every few years without breaking the bank?

Well in today's homify article, we are going to show you how Scala Proyectos, Spanish restoration and renovation company, have changed the whole look and feel of a home by revamping the kitchen. Because the truth is that if you have a modern, state of the art kitchen, the rest of your home will all pull together.

Let's have a closer look!