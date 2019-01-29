How to make a shipping container home eco-friendly

Economic uncertainties and an increased ecological awareness among the younger generation (especially) have resulted in many more people searching for DIY housing options instead of relying on the usual brick-and-mortar designs. Using recycled materials and limiting the square layout of your home to reduce energy demands is the latest trend, even here in South Africa, and this doesn’t seem to be changing anytime soon.

And since shipping container homes also come with lower price tags, it’s no wonder they are regarded as the next step in architectural evolution! Shipping container homes are also usually labelled as “green”, sustainable or eco-friendly due to them focusing on recycling / upcycling, but don’t think that once you live in one (or a few joined together for increased space) your job is done.

There exists quite a few other ways in which your shipping container can become even more eco-friendly…