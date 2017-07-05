Home improvement: 10 ways to build your own shelves

When it comes to home improvement, we like to stick to the most simple but most effective approaches. In this sense, knocking up a bit of shelving is one of the best options.

Most of us have considered how to build our own storage shelves at some point. It's a common DIY project and a kitchen is often just the place for a few extra storage shelves. That's because no matter how well thought out a kitchen design, there is always unused storage space in any kitchen. Perhaps you could do with a little spice shelf, a place for those big items or just find yourself staring at an unused corner of the wall and thinking how lovely a few attractive plants and some ceramics might look on display.

Whatever you have in mind, there are plenty of products and ideas to help you plan the perfect kitchen storage shelves. The great thing about a popular project like this is that it's really well documented and there are lots of almost ready-made solutions available. So come with us to explore the ins and outs of track shelving, floating shelves, free standing cabinets and more.